VERMILLION — South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner is pleased to announce that Shannon Pivovar will be added to the staff as an assistant coach. Pivovar was the head coach at University of Sioux Falls for the last five seasons.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Piv to the USD family,” said Wagner. “While her vast experience speaks for itself, her passion to use softball in developing young women was extremely evident. Her mentorship and leadership will provide a lasting, positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.