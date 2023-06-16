VERMILLION — South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner is pleased to announce that Shannon Pivovar will be added to the staff as an assistant coach. Pivovar was the head coach at University of Sioux Falls for the last five seasons.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Piv to the USD family,” said Wagner. “While her vast experience speaks for itself, her passion to use softball in developing young women was extremely evident. Her mentorship and leadership will provide a lasting, positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes.”
Pivovar won at least 23 games in four full seasons at Sioux Falls and 109 games overall. Her team’s 2020 season was shortened due to the pandemic. The Cougars had nine all-NSIC honors in those four seasons including six first-team honorees. The program also combined for more than 200 hours of community service work each season.
Pivovar was an assistant coach at South Dakota State for four seasons from 2015-18 and led the program to its first NCAA Division I postseason appearance when the Jacks competed in the National Invitational Softball Championship in 2018. Pivovar served as a graduate assistant coach at Wayne State in 2014.
“I couldn’t be more excited for this new opportunity,” said Pivovar. “I have been able to watch Coach Wagner and his staff establish this program as a competitive force within The Summit League and the region for the last seven seasons. I am thankful to Coach Wagner for the opportunity to be a part of the USD family moving forward.
“The overall culture and positive environment coupled with the ability to compete at the highest level is intriguing to me. I cannot wait to get to work and develop the young women in this program both on and off the softball diamond. Go Yotes!”
Pivovar hails from Omaha, Nebraska, and shined collegiately at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a three-time all-conference honoree, an all-region performer in 2008, and was named 2010 Missouri Western Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
Pivovar graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in sports management. She is nearing completion of a master’s degree from Wayne State. Pivovar has served as a sports information director at Creighton, coached at Ralston and Marion High Schools in Omaha, and was a program coach for Nebraska Fury Fast Pitch Softball.
