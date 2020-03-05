TUCSON, Ariz. — Mount Marty built a 5-2 lead and held on for a 6-4 victory over Bethesda University in college baseball action on Thursday in Tucson, Arizona.
Alec Martin went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI to lead MMC. Colin Muth doubled and singled. Charley Illg also doubled. Billy Hancock, Jackson Leach, Mason Townsend, Nick Martinez and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Preist picked up the win. Turner Knight and Nick Iossi each struck out three in relief.
MMC, 12-4, finishes its Tucson trip with two games today, facing Marian and NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State.
MMC 15, Presentation 4
TUCSON, Ariz. —Mount Marty built a 15-1 lead and coasted to a 15-4 victory over Presentation in college baseball action on Thursday in Tucson, Arizona.
Billy Hancock had two home runs and four RBI for MMC, which notched its fifth victory over the Saints this season. David Richardson went 3-for-3 with a double. Colin Muth doubled and singled. Nick Martinez and Josh Roemen each had two hits, with Martinez driving in three runs. Caid Koletzky had a double and two RBI, Daniel Rockwell and Mason Townsend each had a hit and two RBI, and Jet Weber, Charley Illg, Cole Anderson and Chase Kortan each had a hit in the victory.
Jared Bell picked up the win, with Blake Svoboda pitching two innings of shutout relief.
Junior Varsity
Triton 12, MMC 6
TUCSON, Ariz. — Triton College scored 12 unanswered runs on the way to a 12-6 victory over Mount Marty JV on Thursday.
Caid Koletzky went 2-for-2 with a triple for MMC. Mitchell Noem doubled and singled, driving in two. Aaron Moser and Daniel Rockwell each doubled. Drew Gusso added a hit.
Brian Feuz took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.