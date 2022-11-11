Bob Nielson Team Photo
USD head coach Bob Nielson (center) gathers the team at the end of Monday's practice.

 Eric Bean/P&D

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes have not gone winless on the road in a season since 2014.

This season, the Coyotes are 0-5 on the road. In the words of head coach Bob Nielson, the team is “chomping at the bit” at the chance they will have Saturday at noon to defeat the No. 19 North Dakota Fighting Hawks at the Alerus Center.

