VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes have not gone winless on the road in a season since 2014.
This season, the Coyotes are 0-5 on the road. In the words of head coach Bob Nielson, the team is “chomping at the bit” at the chance they will have Saturday at noon to defeat the No. 19 North Dakota Fighting Hawks at the Alerus Center.
“(Wide receivers coach Tyler) Paopao talked to us (Monday) about how we don’t have an away win,” Coyotes wide receiver Wesley Eliodor said. “We're not going to accept not having an away win. (Winning at UND) would be huge.”
Coyotes defensive back Tre Jackson said the team is looking forward to the fight the Coyotes have on their hands against the Fighting Hawks.
“It is very important for us to not give up,” he said. “We're still going to try and win out to show our fans that we don't quit.”
The Coyotes showed fight in a 20-13 victory against the Missouri State Bears last week after a 45-24 loss at the hands of the Youngstown State Penguins Oct. 29. USD leaned on its depth last week, especially on defense.
“It was fun to watch those guys play and compete, including a couple guys that hadn't taken many snaps for us all year,” Nielson said.
Jackson, a junior, was one of those players that stepped up in the victory as he had nine tackles. He has returned to play in the past two games for the Coyotes after starting eight games last year and sustaining a season-ending injury.
“I had so much fun (playing in the last two games),” Jackson said. “I was grateful to my coaches for putting me out there.”
While star cornerback Myles Harden might return Saturday against the Fighting Hawks, Nielson trusts the depth he has in the secondary.
“We'll need to continue to lean on that depth,” Nielson said. “We're hopeful that we might get Myles back and be able to get him back in.”
Jackson added that the defensive backs room is a tight group and that has helped contribute to its success. He added that the defense must be ready for a Fighting Hawks passing attack led by quarterback Tommy Schuster.
“They like to pass the ball,” Jackson said. We match up well with them. The defensive line is going to try to get pressure on (Schuster) as well.”
On offense, the Coyotes are looking to attack a Fighting Hawks defense that Eliodor said likes to play Cover 3 defense.
“We’re scheming up things to get open against those Cover 3 looks,” he said.
Last week, the Coyotes showed an ability to adjust on offense. Quarterback Aidan Bouman checked both his touchdown passes, the first being to Eliodor and the second being to Carter Bell.
“We had an initial play,” Eliodor said. “(Aidan) saw a better look and we checked into that play.”
“That gives us a lot of confidence. Every time we have checked into something, it's hit. Carter Bell’s touchdown was a checked call. It's a huge confidence boost to keep hitting on them and that's the goal moving forward.”
Eliodor said that getting reps with Bouman throughout fall camp into the start of the season, despite Bouman being the second quarterback on the depth chart, has contributed to the success the offense has shown in 10-plus quarters with the Iowa State transfer under center.
“I wouldn't say it's really an adjustment,” Eliodor said. “(With) the way we set up practice, everyone gets reps with each quarterback. It's not like I'm unfamiliar with Aidan throwing me the ball.”
Eliodor has bounced back with 14 catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns after having one total reception combined in the two losses against South Dakota State and Illinois State coming out of the bye week.
“I never got discouraged,” he said. “I kept my head down, kept working. You won't get to catch every game. You can't let that get to you too much.”
The Coyotes look to carry the fight they have shown in the DakotaDome to the Alerus Center Saturday.
