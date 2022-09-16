FREMONT, Neb. — Midland, the top-ranked team in the NAIA, claimed a 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Friday.
Lauren Williams had 11 kills and Cortlyn Schaefer had 10 kills for Midland (13-2, 3-1 GPAC). Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler each had nine kills, with Flores recording 10 digs. Hope Leimbach had 40 assists and Delanie Vallinch added 19 digs in the victory.
