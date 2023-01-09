The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Mount Marty University head women’s basketball coach Allan Bertram. Bertram is in his first season at the helm of the Lancers after 19 years of coaching high school basketball. He amassed 254 victories during that time, coaching boys’ teams at Andes Central, Todd County and Chamberlain before spending the last two seasons as the girls’ coach at Rapid City Central.
