WICHITA, Kan. — The Mount Marty University softball team went 1-3 in the Friends University tournament, picking up an 8-7 victory over Avila on Saturday.
Ella Ray and Raegan Harper each had two hits for Mount Marty. Elisabeth McGill and Autumn Porter each homered. Kayleen Jacinto doubled. Sami Noble, Janeah Castro and Olivia Valdez each had a hit in the victory.
Makayla Graunke pitched five innings, striking out eight, for the win.
The Lancers, 5-7, will return to Kansas, this time in McPherson, for another tournament beginning March 10.
MidAmerica Nazarene 7, MMU 4
WICHITA, Kan. — MidAmerica Nazarene scored four runs in the first and held on for a 7-4 victory on Saturday.
Autumn Porter and Elisabeth McGill each went 3-for-4 for Mount Marty. Olivia Valdez had a pair of hits. Kayleen Jacinto, Sami Noble and Janeah Castro each had a hit.
McKenzie Gray took the loss, striking out five. Madison Kovar pitched two innings of shutout relief.
WICHITA, Kan. — Avila took Friday’s matchup against Mount Marty by a 12-6 margin.
For MMU, Sami Noble doubled and singled, and Elisabeth McGill had two hits. Autumn Porter doubled. Kayleen Jacinto, Sarah Hart, Lilinoe Nihi and Adrian Schoby each had a hit.
McKenzie Gray took the loss. Madison Kovar struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
WICHITA, Kan. — MMU opened the Friends Tournament with a 10-9 loss to York on Friday.
Autumn Porter went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for MMU. Sami Noble doubled twice. Kayleen Jacinto also had two hits. Raegan Harper doubled. Ella Ray, Olivia Valdez, Janeah Castro and Regan Garry each had a hit.
Makayla Gruanke took the loss. Hannah Keith pitched two innings, striking out four. Madison Kovar had an inning of shutout relief.
