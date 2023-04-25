The Yankton Bucks earned a pair of one-run victories over Sioux Falls Roosevelt in club high school baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Lucas Kampshoff homered in the bottom of the seventh to give Yankton a 5-4 walkoff victory.
Matthew Sheldon doubled for Yankton. Jace McCorkell, Jack Halsted, Mark Kathol and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Radel doubled and singled for Roosevelt. Brody Bohnet also doubled. Jaxsen Grevengoed, Jaxon DeHaan, Lawsen Hensley, Brock Ades and Noah Verdoorn each had a hit for the Rough Riders.
Kathol pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Drew Ryken started for Yankton, striking out six in five innings of work. Kaleb Schroeder took the loss in relief.
Yankton rallied to a 7-6 victory in the nightcap.
Drew Ryken went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Kathol doubled and singled. Rugby Ryken and Mac Ryken each had two hits. McCorkell had a double and two RBI. Kampshoff and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Quinn Brooks went 3-for-3 with a double for Roosevelt. Jacob Mongar tripled, DeHaan doubled, and Grevengoed and Bohnet each had a hit for the Rough Riders.
Kathol picked up the win in relief, striking out three in his three innings of work. Matthew Sheldon started, striking out six in his four innings of work. Verdoorn took the loss.
Yankton, 8-1, travels to Sioux Falls on Saturday to face O’Gorman and Washington for one game each.
Parkston 17, Freeman-Canistota 3
PARKSTON — Luke Bormann went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI as Parkston powered past Freeman-Canistota 17-3 in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Kaleb Weber also had three hits for Parkston. Taite Klumb tripled, Brody Boettcher doubled and Carter Sommer added a hit in the victory.
Evan Scharberg had two hits and Hunter Benyon doubled for Freeman-Canistota. Riley Tschetter added a hit for the Sticks.
Bormann struck out six batters in his 2 2/3 innings of work for the win. Easton Miller took the loss.
Parkston, 2-2, hosts Dell Rapids today (Wednesday). Freeman-Canistota, 2-2, travels to Centerville on Friday.
