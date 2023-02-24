EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with results from the second game of the tournament.
Yankton started the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ Tournament on a strong note, scoring six first-period goals on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Sioux Center Tornadoes on Friday at the Kiwanis/4-H Ice Center in Yankton.
Tucker Renken and Easton Anderson each scored twice for Yankton, which will Rushmore play in the semifinals at 3 p.m. today (Saturday). Kade Schramm had a goal and an assist. Rylan Murphy also scored a goal. Maxwell Weisenburger and Cooper Larsen each posted two assists. Brayden Byrkeland added an assist in the victory.
Tate Swager scored for Sioux Center, converting an assist by Ryan Schapp.
Luke Moeller made 15 saves in goal for Yankton. Jacob Heikens had 26 saves for Sioux Center.
Sioux Center will face Watertown in consolation action today at 10 a.m.
The Rushmore Thunder used a pair of hat tricks to roar past Watertown 8-2 in the opening round of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ Tournament, Friday in Yankton.
Wyatt Balliew had three goals and three assists for Rushmore, which will face Yankton in the semifinals today (Saturday) at 3 p.m. Caeyn Howard also scored three goals. Carson Culver and Joseph Habbe each had a goal and an assist. Jaxson Prussner posted three assists. Andrew Welling added an assist in the victory.
Colin Solheim and Jake Root each scored for Watertown. Bailey Dorneman added an assist for the Lakers.
Turner Tonkel had nine saves in goal for Rushmore. Hunter Kloos stopped 17 shots for Watertown.
Watertown will face Sioux Center in consolation action today at 10 a.m.
RAPID CITY — Host Rushmore downed Yankton 8-1 in the opening round of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘B’ Tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
Landen Fugle scored three goals and Remmington Mann scored twice for Rushmore. Landyn Poirier, Brixton Steen and Oakley McIntyre each had a goal and two assists in the victory.
Kalli Koletzky scored for Yankton.
Finnegan Peters made 11 saves for Rushmore. Ryan Turner stopped 39 shots for Yankton.
