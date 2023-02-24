EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with results from the second game of the tournament.

Yankton started the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ Tournament on a strong note, scoring six first-period goals on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Sioux Center Tornadoes on Friday at the Kiwanis/4-H Ice Center in Yankton.

