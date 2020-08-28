HURON — Watertown edged Harrisburg by four strokes to capture the team title at Friday’s Huron Boys’ Golf Invite at Broadland Creek Golf Course. The Yankton Bucks finished fourth out of 15 teams.
Watertown carded a team score of 300, followed in the top-five by Harrisburg (304), O’Gorman (305), Yankton (316) and Tea Area (317).
O’Gorman’s William Sanford and Watertown’s Jake Olson tied for first place overall with a round of 70, while Watertown’s Gavin Hibbert was third at 74. The tandem of Harrisburg’s Will Allen and Watertown’s Cayden Paulsen tied for fourth place at 75, while the Yankton duo of Jimmie Cunningham and Dawson Vellek were among seven golfers to tie for sixth place at 76.
Also for Yankton were Austin Frick (81), Landon Moe (83), Simon Hacecky (86) and Gavin Haselhorst (86).
The Bucks will host Mitchell in next Tuesday’s Marchand Cup event at Fox Run Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: Watertown 300, Harrisburg 304, O’Gorman 305, Yankton 316, Tea Area 317, Brandon Valley 333, Rapid City Central 341, Rapid City Stevens 341, Pierre 342, Mitchell 344, Chamberlain 344, Aberdeen Central 345, Brookings 352, Huron 362, Aberdeen Roncalli 364
TOP 10: t1, William Sanford, O’Gorman 70; t1, Jake Olson, Watertown 70; 3, Gavin Hibbert, Watertown 74; t4, Will Allen, Harrisburg 75; t4, Cayden Paulsen, Watertown 75; t6, Gavin Hatch, Harrisburg 76; t6, Landon Roberts, Huron 76; t6, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 76; t6, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 76; t6, Eric Munson, Tea Area 76; t6, Jimmie Cunningham, Yankton 76; t6, Dawson Vellek, Yankton 76
OTHER YHS: t23, Austin Frick 81; t33, Landon Moe 83; t43, Simon Hacecky 86; t43, Gavin Haselhorst 86
