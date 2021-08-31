NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley boys put five runners in the top eight and seven in the top 13 to claim team honors in its home cross country meet, Tuesday in North Sioux City.
Dakota Valley’s Blake Schmiedt won the 5,000-meter varsity boys’ race in 15:32.46, more than a minute ahead of Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (16:53.22). DV’s Jack Brown was third in 17:04.39.
Tea Area put three runners in the top five to win the girls’ title, 22 to 40 over Canton.
Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb won the 5,000-meter race in 18:48.99, nearly a minute ahead of Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson (19:45.56). Canton’s Grace Gannon (20:29.13) was third, followed by Tea Area’s Haley Korver (20:39.13) and Aubrey Kenyon (20:41.18).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Dakota Valley 15, Tea Area 45, Sioux City East 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 62, Sioux City West 73
TOP 15: 1, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 15:32.46; 2, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 16:53.22; 3, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 17:04.39; 4, Jace Rausch, Tea Area 17:18.19; 5, Ethan Haich, Irene-Wakonda 17:24.73; 6, Ian Byington, Dakota Valley 17:36.99; 7, James Kilcullen, Dakota Valley 17:41.57; 8, Keaton Wright, Dakota Valley 17:47.40; 9, Theo Moseman, Lawton-Bronson 18:02.08; 10, Holden Jelen, Tea Area 18:02.50; 11, Christopher Haich, Irene-Wakonda 18:06.42; 12, Alex Olsen, Dakota Valley 18:10.27; 13, Avery Bradshaw, Dakota Valley 18:21.71; 14, Michael Widjaja, S.C. East 18:33.93; 15, Austin Ramold, S.C. East 19:34.51
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Tea Area 22, Canton 40, Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Dakota Valley 49, Lawton-Bronson 62
TOP 15: 1, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 18:48.99; 2, Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson 19:45.56; 3, Grace Gannon, Canton 20:29.13; 4, Haley Korver, Tea Area 20:39.13; 5, Aubrey Kenyon, Tea Area 20:41.18; 6, Lillie Eide, Centerville 21:02.96; 7, Heather Stark, Elk Point-Jefferson 21:07.90; 8, Karly Jorgenson, Canton 21:20.47; 9, Claire LaFerrier, Elk Point-Jefferson 21:29.77; 10, Ella LaFerrier, Elk Point-Jefferson 21:30.09; 11, Valerie Norby, Dakota Valley 21:45.53; 12, Claire Kilcullen, Dakota Valley 22:04.98; 13, Lydia Decker, Tea Area 22:11.13; 14, Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 22:23.88; 15, Sophie Eide, Centerville 22:35.80
MCM Inv.
SALEM — The Ethan-Parkston boys and Chamberlain girls claimed team honors at the McCook Central-Montrose Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday in Salem.
Ethan-Parkston edged Flandreau 28 to 30 for boys’ honors in the meet, which was scored as a Class B meet with three runners counting toward the team score. Deubrook Area (42) was third, followed by Freeman Academy-Marion (49) and Chamberlain (50).
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:13.27. Chamberlain’s Dom Santiago (17:41.37) was second, followed by Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartelt (17:47.40) and Garretson Preston Bohl (18:18.96).
Led by medalist Kinsey Evans (20:25.24), Chamberlain easily beat out Baltic 12 to 36 for the girls’ title. Hanson (39), Ethan-Parkston (52) and Flandreau (55) rounded out the first five.
Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth (21:07.93) was second in the 5,000-meter race, followed by Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner (21:32.34) and Canistota’s Kara Roshone (21:50.77).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Ethan-Parkston 28, Flandreau 30, Deubrook Area 42, Freeman Academy-Marion 49, Chamberlain 50, Baltic 54, Winner 57, Wessington Springs 78, Mitchell Christian 84, Burke 93, Dell Rapids St. Mary 106, Hanson 118, Parker 123, McCook Central-Montrose 124, DeSmet 163
TOP 15: 1, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 17:13.27; 2, Dom Santiago, Chamberlain 17:41.37; 3, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 17:47.40; 4, Preston Bohl, Garretson 18:18.96; 5, Joseph Laprath ,Winner 18:39.61; 6, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 19:18.39; 7, Liam Streitz, Flandreau 19:25.25; 8, John Gronewold, Baltic 19:26.68; 9, Austin Kulm, Flandreau 19:36.48; 10, Parker Crooks, Deubrook Area 19:43.39; 11, Kadeyn Ulmer, Menno 19:48.43; 12, Fin Adams, Burke 19:56.38; 13, Silas Holdeman, Mitchell Christian 19:57.17; 14, Connor Hutcheson, Canistota 20:07.31; 15, Kyle Gronewold, Baltic 20:08.22
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 12, Baltic 36, Hanson 39, Ethan-Parkston 52, Flandreau 55, DeSmet 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Deubrook Area 65, Dell Rapids 65, Freeman Academy-Marion 73
TOP 15: 1, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 20:25.24; 2, Lindsey Roth, Ethan-Parkston 21:07.93; 3, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 21:32.34; 4, Kara Roshone, Canistota 21:50.77; 5, Ellie Olsen, Deubrook Area 21:55.18; 6, Brie Peters, Tri-Valley 22:00.18; 7, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 22:14.97; 8, Aine Graesser, Chamberlain 22:42.04; 9, Hailey Tiahrt, Baltic 22:49.09; 10, Reese Luze, Colman-Egan 23:02.75; 11, Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain 23:13.03; 12, Adisen Stadem, Dell Rapids 23:15.00; 13, Elizabeth Hockenberry, Baltic 23:15.98; 14, Lily Klein, Flandreau 23:20.32; 15, Taziah Hawkins, Hanson 23:33.01
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.