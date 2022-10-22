WATERTOWN — The Yankton Gazelles competitive dance team earned fourth place for a second straight year, scoring an average of 285.5 in the South Dakota State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships on Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.

Brandon Valley defended its dance title, 298 to 297.5 over Sioux Falls Washington. It marked the first time since the sport was sanctioned in 2007 that a team other than Washington won consecutive titles.

