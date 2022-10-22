WATERTOWN — The Yankton Gazelles competitive dance team earned fourth place for a second straight year, scoring an average of 285.5 in the South Dakota State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships on Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Brandon Valley defended its dance title, 298 to 297.5 over Sioux Falls Washington. It marked the first time since the sport was sanctioned in 2007 that a team other than Washington won consecutive titles.
Harrisburg scored 288.25, edging out Yankton and O’Gorman (284.5) for third. Aberdeen Central (265.25) earned sixth place.
Brandon Valley posted the top marks in both Jaz (298.5) and Pom (297.5), with Washington posting the top mark in Hip Hop (298).
Yankton posted the second-best mark in Pom (286.5) and third-best mark in Jazz (284.5).
Harrisburg won its first-ever competitive cheer title, edging out defending champion O’Gorman 290 to 288. Sioux Falls Jefferson (286) was third, followed by Brandon Valley (272), Brookings (268) and Watertown (261).
Yankton finished 15th, scoring 197.5. The Gazelles were 18th a year ago.
CLASS AA COMPETITIVE CHEER
Grand Champion: 1. Harrisburg, 290.0; 2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 288.0; 3. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 286.0; 4. Brandon Valley, 272.0; 5. Brookings, 268.0; 6. Watertown, 261.0; 7. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 248.0; 8. Sioux Falls Washington, 242.5; 9. Rapid City Stevens, 238.5; 10. Mitchell, 225.5; 11. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 215.5; 12. Rapid City Central, 203.5; 13. Douglas, 200.5; 14. Pierre T.F. Riggs , 200.0; 15. Yankton, 197.5; 16. Huron, 195.5; 17. Aberdeen Central, 193.0; 18. Sturgis Brown, 174.0.
CLASS AA COMPETITIVE DANCE
Grand Champion: 1. Brandon Valley, 298.0; 2. Sioux Falls Washington, 297.5; 3. Harrisburg, 288.25; 4. Yankton, 285.5; 5. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 284.5; 6. Aberdeen Central, 265.25; 7. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 264.0; 8. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 261.25; 9. Mitchell, 257.0; 10. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 256.75; 11. Rapid City Central, 254.25; 12. Rapid City Stevens, 246.5; 13. Huron, 246.0; 14. Watertown, 246.0; 15. Spearfish, 243.5; 16. Brookings, 227.75; 17. Douglas-St. Thomas More, 212.5; 18. Sturgis Brown, 203.25.
Hip Hop: 1. Sioux Falls Washington, 298.0; 2. Harrisburg, 296.0; 3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 286.5; 4. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 274.0; 5. Aberdeen Central, 273.0; 6. Mitchell, 266.5; 7. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 265.0; 8. Rapid City Central, 262.5; 9. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 250.0; 10. Rapid City Stevens, 244.0; 11. Huron, 236.0; 12. Watertown, 231.5; 13. Brookings, 223.5; 14. Sturgis Brown, 201.5.
Jazz: 1. Brandon Valley, 298.5; 2. Sioux Falls Washington, 297.0; 3. Yankton, 284.5; 4. Harrisburg, 280.5; 5. Aberdeen Central, 257.5; 6. Huron, 256.0; 7. Rapid City Stevens, 249.0; 8. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 248.5; 9. Mitchell, 247.5; 10. Spearfish, 240.0; 11. Sturgis Brown, 205.0; 12. Douglas-St. Thomas More, 201.5.
Pom: 1. Brandon Valley, 297.5; 2. Yankton, 286.5; 3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 282.5; 4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 263.5; 5. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 263.0; 6. Watertown, 260.5; 7. Spearfish, 247.0; 8. Rapid City Central, 246.0; 9. Brookings, 232.0; 10. Douglas-St. Thomas More, 223.5.
