Longtime Mount Marty employ Cindy Sohler has been appointed to the newly-created position of Senior Woman Leader (SWL) for MMU, the institution announced on Friday.
“Cindy enters her 23rd year with the Mound Marty Athletic Department. She has progressed her daily responsibilities into a strong mentorship and leadership role,” said MMU Athletic Director Andy Bernatow. “She is commonly referred to as the “glue” of the department. Cindy has done an excellent job during her tenure at Mount Marty and I am excited to have her continue in a greater administrative role for the institution and the department.”
The creation of the SWL designation marks a significant milestone in promoting meaningful representation of women in the leadership and management of college sports. By appointing Cindy Sohler as the SWL, MMU is reaffirming its commitment to empowering women and offering a designated female presence at each member institution, facilitating open communication with staff and student-athletes.
The SWL role holds immense importance as it provides a platform for Cindy Sohler to become a key participant in senior-level management decisions concerning intercollegiate athletics on campus. With her extensive experience and unwavering dedication to Mount Marty. Having garnered respect and admiration from her peers, Cindy is a natural choice for the SWL position.
