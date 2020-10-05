RAPID CITY — Yankton ranks fourth after the opening day of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament, Monday in Rapid City.
Mitchell holds the first-round lead with 336 points, followed by Rapid City Christian (329) and Pierre (204.5). The Gazelles are at 200.5 points.
In doubles action, Yankton’s Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon earned a title shot at flight three, upsetting second-seeded Pierre 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7). The Gazelles will face Mitchell in the final.
Yankton’s Nora Krajewski, the top seed at flight two singles, roared into the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Lennox’s Gracen Juffer. Krajewski will face Roncalli’s Ali Muller in the semifinals.
At flight four singles, Sabrina Krajewski advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-0 upset of fourth-seeded Anne-Claire Rubish of Huron. Krajewski will face top-seeded Julia Platt of Mitchell in the semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Addison Gordon advanced to the flight five singles semifinals after a pair of victories on Monday. She will face second-seeded Zeah Ryherd of Rapid City Christian in the semifinals.
At flight six singles, fifth-seeded Kayla Marsh advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 7-5 upset of Lennox’s Madison Buehner. Marsh will face top-seeded Megan Mastel of Mitchell in the semifinals.
Frannie Kouri remained alive at flight three. Lauren Gillis was eliminated at flight one singles for the Gazelles.
Gillis and Nora Krajewski were eliminated at flight one doubles after scoring an opening round victory. Kouri and Marsh were eliminated in the consolation semifinals at flight two doubles.
Vermillion ranks eighth with 97 points.
At flight one singles, Vermillion’s Emma Dahlhoff earned a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Roncalli’s Hallie Haskell in the quarterfinals. She will face top-seeded Ella Hancock of Rapid City Christian in the semifinals.
Vermillion’s Annika Barnett and Emma Jury advanced to the consolation finals at flight two doubles.
Jury (flight two), Barnett (flight three), Abby Hanson (flight five) and Kasey Hanson (flight six) remained alive for the Tanagers. Lauren Mandernach (flight four) was eliminated for Vermillion.
Dahlhoff and Abby Hanson (flight one), and Halverson and Jensen (flight three) were eliminated in doubles action.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday). All of today’s action, weather permitting, will be at Sioux Park.
