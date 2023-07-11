CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton built and 8-0 lead and held on for an 8-7 victory over Hartington in the championship of the Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska.
The victory qualifies Crofton for the Nebraska State Class C American Legion Junior Tournament, July 15-19 in Imperial.
Jackson Drotzmann doubled and singled, driving in two, for Crofton. Jace Panning also doubled and singled. Zack Foxhoven had two hits. Braden Bloomquist doubled, and Jack Miller, Braxton Foxhoven, Jacob Hochstein and Samuel Birger each had a hit. Birger drove in two runs in the victory.
Maverick Heine had three hits for Hartington. Jared Rutar and Cole Rosener each had a double and two RBI in the effort.
Bloomquist pitched four innings, striking out four, for the victory. Breiton Whitmire took the loss. Brady Hochstein pitched 6 2/3 innings of relief, striking out nine.
Hartington 12, Tri County Orchard 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Hartington used an eight-run fifth inning to surge past Tri County Orchard in the Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska.
The game had been postponed from Monday due to poor weather conditions.
Breiton Whitmire doubled and singled, driving in two, for Hartington. Maverick Heine and Keyton Arens each had two hits and three RBI. Dylan Taylor, Koby Detlefson, Jared Rutar and Jaymison Cattau each had a hit in the victory.
Ryan Rifer went 3-for-3 and Connor Thomson had two hits for TCO. Isaac Pavlik and A.J. Hobbs each had a hit in the effort.
Rutar struck out seven in five innings of work for the victory. Cattau struck out two in a scoreless sixth. Rifer took the loss, striking out five in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
