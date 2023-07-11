CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton built and 8-0 lead and held on for an 8-7 victory over Hartington in the championship of the Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska.

The victory qualifies Crofton for the Nebraska State Class C American Legion Junior Tournament, July 15-19 in Imperial.

