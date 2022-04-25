NORFOLK, Neb. — Mount Marty moved up two spots in the team standings with a third round 364 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships, Monday at Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk, Nebraska.
MMU boasts a three-round score of 1,055, 16 strokes behind third place Briar Cliff (1,039) and eight strokes ahead of both Dordt and Jamestown (1,063). Morningside shot a 335 to expand its overall lead to 84 strokes, 947 to 1,031 over Dakota Wesleyan.
Morningside’s Sofia Castelan was the lone golfer under 80 on Monday, shooting a 78 to stretch to a 5-stroke lead over teammate Laia Badosa, 228 to 233. Concordia’s Kendra Placke and DWU’s Megan Hinker are tied for third at 238.
Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath is tied for ninth at 259, with Tanna Lehfeldt tied for 14th at 263. Courtney Heath (265) is tied for 17th, Caitlyn Stimpson (271) is in 27th and Tatum Jensen (290) is in 42nd.
Stimpson led MMU with a 90 on Monday. Courtney and Kelsey Heath each shot 91. Lehfeldt carded a 92.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday) in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Summit Women
NEWTON, Kan. – The Coyotes moved up one spot to fourth in the team standings after round two at the Summit League Championships from Sand Creek Station Golf Course. South Dakota posted nearly the same number from yesterday with a 309 team total in day two. USD also has three individuals in the top 20 with Laerke Jensen leading the way by claiming the best score for the team on Monday.
Jensen saw the most improvement for USD by knocking off three strokes from her first round total. The senior shot a 2-over par 74 in her second trip around the course. Jensen carded three birdies on the front before sinking a birdie on the par-three 17th hole to wrap up her second day. She is at 7-over par in total and is in a tie for 11th place individually after two rounds.
Paige Hoffman continued to provide a positive score for South Dakota with a 5-over par 77 in her second round. Hoffman sank two birdies on the day with one on the front and one on the back. The freshman is tied for 14th place individually with an 8-over par total score through two rounds.
Danica Badura posted a 6-over par 78 in her second 18. She scored a stretch 11 straight pars to steady her round. Badura sits in a tie for 20th place with an 11-over par two-round total.
Molly Fossen scored an 8-over par 80 in her second round. Fossen recorded three birdies in total with two of those coming on the front nine. She is tied for 30th place individually with a 15-over par score after day two.
Akari Hayashi recorded a 10-over par 82 in the second day. She sank three birdies on the day with two of those coming on the first four holes of her round. Hayashi currently stands in a tie for 40th place with a 21-over par two-day total score.
The third and final round of the Summit League Championships is today (Tuesday).
GPAC Men
VERMILLION — Due to high winds on Saturday, the final round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships were cancelled.
Morningside won the team title with a three-round score of 869. Morningside’s Mason Weeks and Sam Storey shared the top score, each at even-par 216.
Mount Marty finished 11th in the event, led by a 36th place finish by Jackson Faber (241).
