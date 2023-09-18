TYNDALL — Tavin Schroeder of Freeman Academy-Marion and Delani Runnels of Niobrara-Verdigre claimed individual honors at the Bon Homme Invitational cross country meet, Monday at Bon Homme Country Club.
No team points were kept.
Schroeder and teammate Finley McConniel finished 1-2 in the 5,000-meter boys’ race, with Schroeder clocking in at 17:49.82. McConniel finished in 18:00.08, followed by Boyd County’s Will Nelson (18:26.32), North Central’s Mason Hagan (18:36.28) and Stuart’s Luke Ludwig (18:51.61).
Runnels won the girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:39.72. Kimball-White Lake’s Autumn Baker (20:52.18) was second, followed by North Central’s Angela Frick (22:01.58), Gayville-Volin’s Jolie Westrum (22:05.97) and Kimball-White Lake’s Lily Baker (22:08.83).
VARSITY BOYS
TOP 20: 1, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:49.82; 2, Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:00.08; 3, Will Nelson, Boyd County 18:26.32; 4, Mason Hagan, North Central 18:36.28; 5, Luke Ludwig, Stuart 18:51.61; 6, Park Sinclaire, Kimball-White Lake 19:14.15; 7, Conner Rohrer, Creighton 19:19.89; 8, Adam Elks, Hartington-Newcastle 19:41.07; 9, Alex Elks, Hartington-Newcastle 19:48.91; 10, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Avon 19:49.19; 11, Ethan Zeisler, Boyd County 19:53.23; 12, Will Pirak, Gayville-Volin 20:08.07; 13, Isaac Jensen, Boyd County 20:11.18; 15, Brook Strom, Boyd County 20:19.23; 16, Luke Barreto, Gregory 20:27.43; 17, Caleb Zephier, Wagner 20:35.45; 18, Isaac Hernandez-Santiago, Hartington-Newcastle 20:40.41; 19, Hayden Schmidt, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:40.88; 20, Cale Cooper, Bon Homme 20:47.48
VARSITY GIRLS
TOP 20: 1, Delani Runnels, Niobrara-Verdigre 20:39.72; 2, Autumn Baker, Kimball-White Lake 20:52.18; 3, Angela Frick, North Central 22:01.58; 4, Jolie Westrum, Gayville-Volin 22:05.97; 5, Lily Baker, Kimball-White Lake 22:08.83; 6, Asia VanDerWerff, Gregory 22:29.58; 7, Claire Guthmiller, Bon Homme 22:31.73; 8, Alli McCord, Kimball-White Lake 22:41.60; 9, Zoey Snyder, North Central 23:03.65; 10, Estelle Waltner, Freeman Academy-Marion 23:07.97; 11, Ava Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 23:12.40; 12, Claire Rolfes, Hartington-Newcastle 23:13.70; 13, Sophia Bauld, Burke 23:18.50; 14, April Skluzak, Kimball-White Lake 23:22.33; 15, Carmen Buschkamp, Hartington-Newcastle 23:48.08; 16, Keira Taylor, North Central 23:51.69; 17, Fallon Wietzki, North Central 22:04.48; 18, Abigail Engel, Gregory 24:20.71; 19, Presley Slaba, Wagner 24:21.03; 20, Taylor Zeisler, Burke 24:35.27
Alcester-Hudson Inv.
ALCESTER — The Vermillion girls and Dakota Valley boys claimed team honors in the Alcester-Hudson Invitational cross country meet, Monday in Alcester.
Using Class B scoring rules (three plus two pushers), Dakota Valley beat out Vermillion 7 to 15 for the boys’ title. Beresford (34) was third.
Dakota Valley put four runners in the top six, led by the 1-2 finish of Joe Cross (16:21.19) and Jack Brown (16:47.32) in the 5,000-meter event. Vermillion’s Henry Andreson (17:55.51) was third, followed by Dakota Valley’s Jamison Gould (18:15.54) and Vermillion’s Hunter Morse (18:19.99).
Vermillion beat out Dakota Valley 9 to 13 for the girls’ title. Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler won the 5,000-meter race in 20:15.71, followed by three Tanagers: Callie Radigan (20:43.57), Taeli Barta (20:57.11) and Lydia Anderson (20:57.24). Dakota Valley’s Alex McCullough (21:18.91) was fifth.
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Dakota Valley 7; 2, Vermillion 15; 3, Beresford 34; 4, Elk Point-Jefferson 43; 5, Parker 51; 6, Canton 59; 7, Akron-Westfield 74
TOP 20: 1, Joe Cross, Dakota Valley 16:21.19; 2, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 16:47.32; 3, Henry Anderson, Vermillion 17:55.51; 4, Jamison Gould, Dakota Valley 18:15.54; 5, Hunter Morse, Vermillion 18:19.99; 6, Michael Green, Dakota Valley 18:31.60; 7, Gage Beverly, Vermillion 18:41.72; 8, Jacob Chasing Hawk, Vermillion 19:11.76; 9, Mason Marx, Elk Point-Jefferson 19:12.76; 10, Hunter Penn, Beresford 19:16.31; 11, Brock Koth, Beresford 19:17.24; 12, Geoff Nelson, Dakota Valley 19:21.24; 13, Colten Wright, Dakota Valley 19:49.93; 14, Espyn Klungseth, Beresford 19:54.59; 15, Lincoln Kippes, Parker 20:01.35; 16, Kevin Martinez, Parker 20:20.10; 17, Cael Derochie, Elk Point-Jefferson 20:37.19; 18, Cedric Horst, Canton 20:38.74; 19, Austin Clercx, Elk Point-Jefferson 20:42.40; 20, Brayden Karkalik, Dakota Valley 20:54.58
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 9; 2, Dakota Valley 13; 3, Canton 27
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 20:15.71; 2, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 20:43.57; 3, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 20:57.11; 4, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 20:57.24; 5, Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 21:18.91; 6, Olivia Formisano, Vermillion 21:36.40; 7, Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 21:44.12; 8, Finley Evjen, Canton 22:37.12; 9, Ella Merriman, Beresford 22:52.63; 10, Jayla York, Canton 23:02.44; 11, Grace Gannon, Canton 23:09.03; 12, Ava Sletten, Canton 23:19.66; 13, Rachel Hersom, Dakota Valley 23:22.56; 14, Sara Schroder, Canton 23:24.18; 15, Jewel Gannon, Canton 23:44.99; 16, Mia Riibe, Dakota Valley 23:52.52; 17, Jaycie Rush, Dakota Valley 23:54.62; 18, Josalyn Bruget, Akron-Westfield 28:09.25
Westwood Inv.
SLOAN, Iowa — Ponca’s Brody Taylor won the boys’ race of the Westwood Invitational cross country meet, held Monday at Southwoods Conservation Area near Sloan, Iowa.
Taylor finished the 5,000-meter event in 19:48.37, well ahead of Sam Duerloo of Siouxland Christian (21:05.08). Ponca’s Broderick Hogan (21:41.80) was third.
Lawton-Bronson and West Monona each scored 22 points in the boys’ team standings, with Lawton-Bronson earning the title.
Lawton-Bronson also won the girls’ title, 11 to 32 over host Westwood Sloan.
West Monona’s Chloe Broer won the 5,000-meter event, finishing in 24:36.12. Ponc’as Brailyn Hogan (27:35.17) was second, followed by Lawton-Bronson’s Cheyenne Ameen (27:58.17).
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Lawton-Bronson 22; 2, West Monona 22; 3, Westwood Sloan 37
TOP 15: 1, Brody Taylor, Ponca 19:48.37; 2, Sam Duerloo, Siouxland Christian 21:05.08; 3, Broderick Hogan, Ponca 21:41.80; 4, Gabe Mckinley, West Monona 22:16.40; 5, Andrew Orr, West Monona 22:21.28; 6, Ethan Buffington, Lawton-Bronson 22:52.48; 7, Lucas Patelski, Lawton-Bronson 23:35.03; 8, Owen Scott, Westwood 24:01.09; 9, Joshua Brady, Lawton-Bronson 24:26.47; 10, Chance Fairchild, Ponca 25:00.39; 11, Christian Hsu, Siouxland Christian 25:05.47; 12, Jacob Clayton, Westwood 25:06.38; 13, Jaxon Pittet, West Monona 26:51.88; 14, Jacob Barry, West Harrison 28:13.85; 15, Robby Doenhoefer, Lawton-Bronson 28:31.60
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Lawton-Bronson 11; 2, Westwood Sloan 32; 3, Siouxland Christian 51
TOP 15: 1, Chloe Broer, West Monona 24:36.12; 2, Brailyn Hogan, Ponca 27:35.17; 3, Cheyenne Ameen, Lawton-Bronson 27:58.17; 4, Addison Smith, Lawton-Bronson 28:21.66; 5, Natalie McKenna, Lawton-Bronson 29:09.72; 6, Josie McFarland, Westwood 29:29.44; 7, Sydney Brouwer, Lawton-Bronson 29:30.33; 8, Kaylee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson 29:51.70; 9, Lela Haveman, Lawton-Bronson 29:54.33; 10, Alexandria Marnell, Westwood 29:59.99; 11, Antonia Stevens, Ponca 31:02.57; 12, Ashley Cox, Westwood 31:24.93; 13, Taya Eisenga, Siouxland Christian 31:26.69; 14, Keely Christoffersen, Westwood 33:19.29; 15, Esther Reynolds, Siouxland Christian 33:31.96
