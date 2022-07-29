CORSICA — The Platte Killer Tomatoes claimed the final state amateur baseball berth from District 5B with a 9-6 victory over the Corsica-Stickney Horned Frogs on Friday in Corsica.
Platte will be Rep No. 4 in the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Aug. 3-14 in Mitchell. Pairings for the tournament will be announced in a live webcast on Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. on liveticket.tv.
Grant Doom went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI for Platte. Richard Sternberg doubled and singled. Michael Buitenbos also had two hits. Hunter Hewitt homered, driving in three. Derek Soukup doubled. Hayden Kuiper, Ryan Allen and Jimmy DeWaard each had a hit in the victory.
Sternberg picked up the win in relief, striking out seven in three innings of work. Doom pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out three, for the save.
