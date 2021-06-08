WATERTOWN — Yankton Post 12 split an American Legion baseball doubleheader with Watertown on Tuesday in Watertown.
In the opener, Yankton used a trio of three-run innings to claim an 11-7 victory.
Rugby Ryken and Dylan Prouty each went 3-for-5 with a double, with Prouty driving in two runs, to lead Yankton. Carson Haak had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Austin Wagner doubled and singled. Connor Teichroew posted a hit and two RBI. Joe Gokie, Cody Oswald, Jace McCorkell and Drew Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Jerod Cyrus doubled and singled, and Ben Althoff doubled for Watertown. Dawson Schmidt, Kale Stevenson and Braedon Zaug each had a hit.
Gokie allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Landon Loecker started, striking out six in his 3 1/3 innings of work. Kade Russell took the loss.
Watertown bounced back in the nightcap, using three four-run innings to claim a 12-5 victory.
Zaug went 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Cyrus had three doubles and four RBI for Watertown. Connor Hanson had two hits and two RBI. Stevenson doubled, Schmidt had a hit and two RBI, and Althoff and Braxton Lacher each had a hit in the victory.
Prouty doubled and Rugby Ryken singled for the two Yankton hits.
Zach Hirsch pitched three innings, striking out four, for the win. Jack Heesch pitched the final four innings, striking out four. Mac Ryken took the loss.
Yankton, 6-6, hosts Rapid City Post 22 in a single game today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. Watertown, 16-12, travels to Pierre for a doubleheader today.
Vermillion 13, Dell Rapids 3
VERMILLION — Vermillion had three pitchers combine on a no-hitter as Post 1 routed Dell Rapids 13-3 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Dylan Thelen started for Vermillion, striking out six but walking nine to allow all three Dell Rapids runs. Willis Robertson and Jack Kratz shut the door in the final three innings, with the Vermillion offense doing the rest.
Kratz had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI for the Vermillion offense. Connor Saunders had a triple and two RBI. Drew Thelen posted a double and three RBI. Charlie Ward had a hit and two RBI. Dylan Thelen, Jake Jensen, Ben Burbach and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Brady Larson took the loss.
Vermillion, 2-3, begins play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Classic on Friday. Post 1 serves as one of four host sites for the event.
Platte-Geddes 10, Mount Vernon 8
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes rallied from a 5-0 deficit to claim a 10-8 victory over Mount Vernon in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Myles Kott doubled and singled, driving in five, for Platte-Geddes. Grayson Hanson went 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored. Nate Whalen, Caden Foxley, Dawson Hoffman, Jackson Olsen and Hayes Rabenberg each had a hit in the victory.
Brentland Wentland doubled and singled, driving in two, for Mount Venron. Jaylen Kemp also had two hits and two RBI. Cole Feenstra doubled. Kolby Kayser, Ben Laufman, Kane Knudson and Cole Pringer each had a hit.
Kott struck out five batters in 5 2/3 innings for the win. Rabenberg got the final four outs for the save. Wentland took the loss in relief.
Platte-Geddes, 1-0, is off until a June 15 matchup against Gregory.
Juniors: Harrisburg 6-4, Yankton 5-3
Harrisburg scored a pair of one-run victories over Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Harrisburg claimed the opener 6-5.
For Yankton, Jack Halstad had a pair of hits and Cooper Grotenhuis doubled to lead the way. Garrett Nelson, Michael Mors and Josh Sheldon each had a hit.
Lucas Kampshoff took the loss in relief. Mors started, striking out three in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Harrisburg built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-3 victory in the nightcap.
Kampshoff doubled and singled, and Nelson had two hits for Yankton. Curtis Steppat and Jackson Conway each had a hit in the victory.
Ponca 6, Hartington 0
PONCA, Neb. — Zach Fernau had three hits to lead Ponca past Hartington 6-2 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Grant Dorcey doubled and singled, driving in three, for Ponca. Bryar Bennett and Matt Logue each doubled and singled. Nolan Janssen also had two hits in the victory.
Carter Arens, Jaxson Bernecker, Chase Lammers and Deagan Puppe each had a hit for Hartington.
Dorcey picked up the win, striking out four in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Fernau pitched the final 2 1/3, striking out three. Owen Heimes took the loss, striking out four in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Hartington hosts West Point today (Wednesday).
Youth
Brandon Valley 5-6, Yankton Reds 1-7
The Yankton Reds split with the Brandon Valley Blackcats in a youth baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Brandon Valley claimed a 5-1 victory.
Max Peters doubled for Brandon Valley. Briggs Knutson added a hit.
Jace Sedlacek and Sam Gokie each had a hit for Yankton.
Knutson picked up the win. Carter Boomsma took the loss.
Yankton scored a single run in the final four innings to claim the nightcap 7-6.
Tate Beste went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Yankton. Gavin Johnson added a hit.
Jackson Burns had two hits and Levi Veskrna had a double and two RBI for Brandon Valley. Brayden Knutson added a hit.
Brennen Gilmore pitched four innings of shutout ball for the win. Burns took the loss, also in relief.
The Reds travel to Sioux Falls Black on Thursday.
Amateur
Tappers 9, Freeman 3
FREEMAN — The Yankton Tappers pounded out 17 hits on the way to a 9-3 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Freeman.
Derrik Nelson went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI for Yankton. Mason Townsend went 3-for-4 with three doubles. Devin Gullikson went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Tyler Linch also had three hits. Rand Thygeson had two hits, including a home run. Nik Davis also had two hits in the victory.
Austin Wise went the distance in the victory, striking out 15.
Yankton travels to Crofton on Thursday. Freeman hosts Wynot on Friday.
