NORTH BEND, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield earned a runner-up finish and advanced 10 wrestlers through the Sub-District C-1B Wrestling Tournament, hosted by North Bend Central on Saturday.
St. Paul scored 226.5 points to earn top honors. Crofton-Bloomfield finished at 156.5 points, well ahead of host North Bend Central (106).
Crofton-Bloomfield was led by sub-district champs Robbie Fisher (106), Hudson Barger (113), William Poppe (138) and Calvin Dather (182). Also for Crofton-Bloomfield, Tyson Sauser (145), Garret Buschkamp (170), Ty Tramp (195) and Jared Janssen (220) each finished second. Casey Jeannoutot (160) and Paxton Bartels (285) each placed fourth.
Tri County Northeast scored 21 points on the day. The Wolfpack advanced four wrestlers, led by a third place finish from Brody Koopman (195). Hudson Morgan (113), Nolan Watkins (120) and Landon Monteith (152) each placed fourth for the squad.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the District C-1 final, hosted by Boone Central on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Sub-District C-3B
HOOPER, Neb. — Ponca finished fourth and advanced six wrestlers through the Sub-District C-3B Wrestling Tournament, hosted by Logan View on Saturday.
Host Logan View rolled to the team title, scoring 189.5 points. Cross County/Osceola (138), Twin River (113) and Ponca (96) also finished in the top half of the eight-team field.
Grant Sprakel (106) and Dalton Anderson (126) won sub-district titles for Ponca. Sam Taylor (138) and Hunter Bennett (170) each finished second. Aiden Cook (160) and Matt Logue (220) each placed third.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the District C-3 final, hosted by Centennial on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Sub-District C-2A
OAKLAND, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 42 points and advanced three wrestlers through the Sub-District C-2A Wrestling Tournament, hosted by Oakland-Craig on Saturday.
Central City dominated the field, scoring 230.5 points to finish well ahead of Battle Creek (112.5). Bishop Neumann (117.5), Wilber-Clatonia (117) and Oakland-Craig (53) rounded out the first five.
Cedar Catholic finished sixth, led by 132-pound champion Kerby Hochstein. Conner Hochstein (160) placed second and Cole Steffensen (126) finished fourth for the Trojans.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the District C-2 final, hosted by Battle Creek on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Sub-District D-3B
BRAINARD, Neb. — Creighton scored 45 points and advanced three wrestlers through the Sub-District D-3B Wrestling Tournament, hosted by East Butler on Saturday.
Neligh-Oakdale ran away with the team title, scoring 179 points in the 10-team event. East Butler (100), Cambridge (93), Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (91.5) and Howells-Dodge (90) rounded out the top five.
Creighton advanced three of its four wrestlers to Districts, led by 152-pound champion R.J. Wilmes. Sam Vortherms placed second at 170 pounds and Layci Condon finished fourth at 113 pounds for the Bulldogs.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the District D-3 final, hosted by Central Valley on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Sub-District D-2A
PLEASANTON, Neb. — Elkhorn Valley claimed team honors at the Sub-District D-2A Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday at Pleasanton.
Elkhorn Valley scored 130 points, beating out Burwell (117), Superior (97) and Brady (71). Osmond was fifth with 53 points.
Niobrara-Verdigre scored seven points on the day. Gavin Chohon will advance for the Cougars after a fourth place finish at 182 pounds.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the District D-2 final, hosted by Elkhorn Valley on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Sub-District C-2B
RAYMOND, Neb. — Quad County Northeast scored 78 points and advanced six wrestlers through the Sub-District C-2B Wrestling Tournament, hosted by Raymond Central on Friday.
Yutan won the team title, beating out host Raymond Central 194 to 177.5.
Quad County Northeast finished fifth, led by runner-up finishes from Tie Hollandsworth (152) and Kolby Casey (195). Asher Beed (106) and Colby Wathor each placed third. Nolan Ohlrich (145) and Fischer Carson (285) each finished fourth.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the District C-2 final, hosted by Battle Creek on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Big Dakota Conf.
FORT PIERRE — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes beat out Winner for top honors in the Big Dakota Conference wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
KWLPG racked up 211 points, well ahead of Winner (176) and Chamberlain (145.5). Miller-Highmore-Harrold (83) and host Stanley County (53) rounded out the first five.
KWLPG was led by champions Kasen Konstanz (106), Chase Varilek (132), Grayson Hanson (152), Spencer Hanson (182), Levi Nightingale (195), Akane Metcalfe (girls’ 1) and Kiana Major (girls’ 2). Carter Lenz (138) and Holden Havlik (170) each placed second. Lucas Lenz (126) and Kameron Styles (285) each finished third. Joey Bass (145) and Jacob Novak (220) each placed fourth.
