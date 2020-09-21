TYNDALL — Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker ran away with the boys’ title, helping the Wildcats to the team honors of the Bon Homme Invitational cross country meet, Monday at Bon Homme Country Club.
Noecker, the defending Nebraska Class C champion, finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:16, over two minutes ahead of Freeman Academy-Marion senior Titus Roesler (18:30). Wagner’s Michael Barnett (19:32), Hartington-Newcastle’s Parker Albers (19:45) and Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder (19:52) rounded out the first five.
Hartington-Newcastle beat out Wagner 16 to 25 for team honors. Freeman Academy-Marion (28) was third.
In the girls’ race, Chamberlain edged Burke 21 to 22 for team honors. North Central (28) was third.
Burke’s Hallie Person earned medalist honors, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:22 to beat out Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans (20:50). Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Isabella Brouwer (21:57), Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner (22:36) and Menno’s Morgan Edelman (22:46) rounded out the first five.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Hartington-Newcastle 16, Wagner 25, Freeman Academy-Marion 28, West Boyd 46, North Central 46, Bon Homme 60, Mitchell Christian 63, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 63, Burke 74
TOP 20: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 16:16; 2, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:30; 3, Michael Barnett, Wagner 19:32; 4, Parker Albers, Hartington-Newcastle 19:45; 5, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 19:52; 6, Toby Zepher, Wagner 19:56; 7, Nate Hall, Bon Homme 19:59; 8, Raden Orton, North Central 19:59; 9, Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian 20:18; 10, Isaac Koenig, West Boyd 20:33; 11, Riley Kuehn, Hartington-Newcastle 20:37; 12, Tommy Klemesrud, North Central 20:45; 13, Juaquin Pulido, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 21:02; 14, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Avon 21:07; 15, Fin Adams, Burke 21:14; 16, Julius Carr, Menno 21:20; 17, Corbin Fuoss, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 21:23; 18, Henry Hayward, Wagner 21:26; 19, Philip Saxmo, West Boyd 21:30; 20, Eddie Hayward, Wagner 21:36
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 21, Burke 22, North Central 28, Hartington-Newcastle 36, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 42, West Boyd 51, Niobrara-Verdigre 61, Bon Homme 63, Avon 76
TOP 20: 1, Hallie Person, Burke 20:22; 2, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 20:50; 3, Isabella Brouwer, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 21:57; 4, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 22:36; 5, Morgan Edelman, Menno 22:46; 6, Daisy Frick, North Central 22:57; 7, Natasha Zeisler, West Boyd 23:49; 8, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 24:10; 9, Piper Hansen, Burke 24:23; 10, Mariah Ost, North Central 24:27; 11, Sara Burbach, Hartington-Newcastle 24:38; 12, Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle 24:47; 13, Lexi Schoenfelder, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25:02; 14, Peyton Hellman, Bon Homme 25:07; 15, Abigail Hough, Chamberlain 25:31; 16, Brecken Bolander, Burke 25:44; 17, Aine Graesser, Chamberlain 25:56; 18, Jenna Vitek, Scotland 26:09; 19, Hunter Wiebelhaus, North Central 26:26; 20, Makenzie Arens, Hartington-Newcastle 26:29
Alcester-Hudson Inv.
ALCESTER — The Vermillion boys and Beresford girls claimed top honors in the Alcester-Hudson Invitational cross country meet, Monday in Alcester. Both varsity races were 5,000 meters.
Vermillion put four runners in the top nine to beat out Baltic 17 to 29 for the boys’ title. Dakota Valley was third with 30 points.
West Sioux’s Deven Henry won the boys’ race in 17:34.97, beating out Beresford’s Andrew Atwood (17:40.58) and Dakota Valley’s Blake Schmiedt (17:43.49). Vermillion’s Riley Ruhaak (17:52.88) and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (17:56.93) finished fourth and fifth.
Beresford won the girls’ title, 12 to 23 over Vermillion. The Watchdogs put three runners in the top six to claim the title.
West Sioux’s Meraya Barrera won the girls’ race, beating out Vermillion’s Taeli Barta (21:29.98) by five seconds. Beresford’s Laura Bogue (21:41.01), Baltic’s Ana Wilkison (22:02.28) and Beresford’s Anna Atwood (22:10.71) claimed the top five.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion 17, Baltic 29, Dakota Valley 30, Beresford 36, West Central 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 55, West Sioux 57
TOP 20: 1, Deven Henry, West Sioux 17:34.97; 2, Andrew Atwood, Beresford 17:40.58; 3, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 17:43.49; 4, Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion 17:52.88; 5, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 17:56.93; 6, Jakob Dobney, Vermillion 18:06.01; 7, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 18:10.38; 8, John Gronewold, Beresford 18:17.20; 9, Jack Freeburg, Vermillion 18:21.30; 10, Gavin Holt, Baltic 18:31.96; 11, Bodie Murray, Baltic 18:42.22; 12, Reed Donaldson, Dakota Valley 18:43.81; 13, Justin Schumacher, West Central 18:55.12; 14, Noah Schroder, Canton 18:55.92; 15, Cody Klungseth, Beresford 19:04.80; 16, Keaten Wright, Dakota Valley 19:09.58; 17, Ben Strunk, West Central 19:13.48; 18, Ethan Haich, Irene-Wakonda 19:17.56; 19, Jonathon Roth, West Central 19:22.03; 20, Henry Anderson, Vermillion 19:25.41
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Beresford 12, Vermillion 23, West Central 27, West Sioux 45, Canton 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 57, Alcester-Hudson 70
TOP 20: 1, Meraya Barrera, West Sioux 21:24.64; 2, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 21:29.98; 3, Laura Bogue, Beresford 21:41.01; 4, Ana Wilkison, Baltic 22:02.28; 5, Anna Atwood, Beresford 22:10.71; 6, Harley Koth, Beresford 22:10.92; 7, Reagan Stallman, West Central 22:14.12; 8, Lillie Eide, Centerville 22:20.12; 9, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 22:41.40; 10, Karly Jorgenson, Canton 22:49.56; 11, Ella Merriman, Beresford 23:02.00; 12, Sayda Rolfson, West Central 23:25.37; 13, Sophie Eide, Centerville 23:27.92; 14, Paige Pilker, West Central 23:39.06; 15, Valerie Norby, Dakota Valley 23:40.38; 16, Drew Caffrey, West Central 23:46.24; 17, Kaylyn Kunz, West Central 23:47.88; 18, Mya Halvorson, Vermillion 23:59.90; 19, Peyton Meyer, Alcester-Hudson 24:05.61; 20, Grace Gannon, Canton 24:11.77
