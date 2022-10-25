MENNO — The Menno Wolves outlasted rival Scotland 25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 28-26 in the volleyball regular season finale for both squads.

Josephine Stokes had eight kills and two blocks, and Julia Buechler had six kills and 16 digs for Menno (6-19). Morgan Freier also had six kills. Abby Bender had 10 assists. Maggie Miller finished with 14 digs. Ashton Massey had three blocks. Allison Lehr finished with two blocks and two ace serves. Kaelie Derby added three ace serves in the effort.

