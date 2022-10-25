MENNO — The Menno Wolves outlasted rival Scotland 25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 28-26 in the volleyball regular season finale for both squads.
Josephine Stokes had eight kills and two blocks, and Julia Buechler had six kills and 16 digs for Menno (6-19). Morgan Freier also had six kills. Abby Bender had 10 assists. Maggie Miller finished with 14 digs. Ashton Massey had three blocks. Allison Lehr finished with two blocks and two ace serves. Kaelie Derby added three ace serves in the effort.
Trinity Bietz posted 17 kills, 15 digs and two ace serves for Scotland (12-12). Martina DeBoer had eight kills, eight blocks and 17 digs. Claire Janish finished with 19 assists and 13 digs. Grace Robb had six ace serves, Bailey Vitek posted 22 digs and Kalley Vitek had 16 digs and three aces in the victory.
Both teams begin play in the Region 4B Tournament next week.
Menno won the JV match 25-15, 25-16. Scotland won the ‘C’ match 25-9, 21-25, 15-10.
Avon 3, Bon Homme 0
AVON — Courtney Sees finished with 13 kills, 22 digs and three ace serves to lead Avon past Bon Homme 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 in the volleyball regular season finale for both squads.
Lila Vanderlei finished with six kills and two blocks, and McKenna Kocmich had 28 assists for Avon (9-17). Lexi Vanderlei finished with five kills, 14 digs and two ace serves. Sarah Swier added nine digs in the victory.
Taycee Ranek led Bon Homme (15-13) with 14 kills. Jaden Kortan posted 26 assists and nine digs. Kenadee Kozak had seven kills. Erin Huesinkveld posted two blocks and nine digs. Jenna Duffek added two ace serves for the Cavaliers.
Both teams begin region play next week.
Avon won the JV match 25-16, 25-10; and the C-match 25-21, 27-25.
Platte-Geddes 3, Ethan 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes finished at 24-7 after a 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 victory over Ethan in the volleyball regular season finale for both squads.
Regan Hoffman finished with 14 kills, 17 digs and two blocks to lead a balanced Platte-Geddes attack. Karly VanDerWerff had 11 kills, 14 digs and two ace serves. Avery DeVries finished with 33 assists. Cadence VanZee had six kills, nine digs and three ace serves. Emerson Ringling added two blocks in the victory.
Ava Lingemann had 11 digs and Claire Mellegaard posted 10 digs for Ethan (12-15). Aubrie Biteler had six assists, Marissa Storm had three ace serves and two blocks, and Rachel Klock had two blocks for the Rustlers.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-13, 25-23. Ethan won the ‘C’ match 18-25, 25-17, 15-8.
Howard 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
HOWARD — Howard outlasted Irene-Wakonda 34-32, 25-22, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday. The match marked the regular season finale for both squads.
Kate Connor had 18 kills and four blocks to lead Howard (17-9). Abby Aslesen finished with 10 kills and three blocks. Rylee Rudebusch posted 24 assists and two ace serves. Canyon Kidd had 21 digs and Piper Thompson added 17 digs in the win.
Madison Orr finished with 14 kills and four blocks for Irene-Wakonda (4-21). Emma Marshall had six kills and six blocks. Quinn McDonald had 24 digs. Emerson Flynn finished with 19 digs and five ace serves. Hailey Orr added 16 digs.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
Burke 3, Parkston 0
BURKE — The Burke Cougars finished the regular season with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Parkston in volleyball action on Tuesday.
Adislyn Indahl finished with 13 kills and 19 digs, and Kailee Frank had 12 kills, 12 digs and four ace serves for Burke (28-4). Elly Witt posted 20 assists. Elle Johnson had 20 digs and two ace serves. Paige Bull had two blocks in the victory.
For Parkston (16-13), Mya Nuebel led the way with 13 kills, 17 digs and three ace serves. Faith Oakley posted 22 assists and 15 digs. Gracie Oakley added nine kills.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
West Central 3, Parker 0
HARTFORD — West Central swept Parker 25-22, 25-10, 25-7 in the volleyball regular season finale for both teams.
Josephine Dinges had seven kills, and Aubree Miller had six kills, 10 assists and two ace serves for West Central (5-16). Ellie Leinhard had 13 assists. Landry Heath posted 15 digs and two ace serves. Jocelyn Nilson had 11 digs and Maria Peterson added four ace serves for the Trojans.
Both West Central and Parker (3-24) begin post-season play on Nov. 1.
Dell Rapids 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Dell Rapids swept Beresford 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 in the volleyball regular season finale for both squads.
Madelynn Henry posted 13 kills, and Kylee Fiddelke posted 11 kills and two ace serves for Dell Rapids (19-9). Sophie Randall had 38 assists, four blocks and five ace serves. Lauryn Kloth had seven kills and Alaina Wolff added 11 digs in the victory.
Rachel Zanter had eight digs and McKayla Roelke had seven digs for Beresford (12-18). Addie Wills had four assists.
Both teams begin post-season play on Nov. 1.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Centerville 0
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater-Emery swept Centerville 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 in the volleyball regular season finale for both squads.
Madison Fisk posted seven kills, and Oakley Weber had six kills, eight assists, three ace serves and 14 digs for Bridgewater-Emery (6-17). Sierra Weber also had seven kills. Hayden Hofer posted 11 assists and 11 digs. Kennedie Roskens added 24 digs.
For Centerville (11-17), Thea Gust finished with 10 kills, and Macey Hostetler had 22 assists and two ace serves to lead the way. Bailey Hansen had 17 digs and three ace serves. Mackenzie Meyer had eight digs and two ace serves, and Lillie Eide had eight digs for the Tornadoes.
Both teams open post-season play next week.
