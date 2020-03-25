Lennox senior Madysen Vlastuin was named the league’s Most Valuable Player as the Dakota XII Conference announced its girls’ basketball post-season awards late Tuesday night.
Also named to the first team were Vermillion junior Lexi Plitzuweit and Dakota Valley sophomore Rylee Rosenquist. Tea Area’s Bailey Conrad (Sr.) and Olivia Ritter (Jr.), and Lennox senior Rianna Fillipi rounded out the first team.
FIRST TEAM: Bailey Conrad, Tea Area; Rianna Fillipi, Lennox; Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion; Olivia Ritter, Tea Area; Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Madysen Vlastuin, Lennox (MVP)
SECOND TEAM: Riley Donnelly, Elk Point-Jefferson; Rylee Haldeman, West Central; Kendra Leighton, Madison; Cassidy Siemonsma, West Central; Tabor Teel, Tri-Valley; Lauren Tims, Sioux Falls Christian
THIRD TEAM: Maddie DeJong, S.F. Christian; Aspen Hansen, Dell Rapids; Paige Jewett, Tri-Valley; Cheyanne Masterson, West Central; Rachel Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Grace Steineke, Tri-Valley
HONORABLE MENTION: Mara Hinker, Lennox; Isabel Ihnen, Lennox; Josslin Jarding, West Central; Lily Kempf, Elk Point-Jefferson; Shandie Ludwig, Vermillion; Desirae Patzwald, Tea Area; Lexi Saunders, Vermillion; Paige Schroedermeier, Canton; Briana Steverwald, Madison; Morgan Tritz, Dakota Valley
