SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt beat Mount Marty 5-0 in a non-conference women’s soccer matchup on Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa. The match served as the season opener for both squads.
Alaina VanZalen scored a hat trick (3 goals) for Dordt. Emma Visser and Katherine Kooiman scored the other two Defender goals. Visser, Kooiman and Claire Jansen each had an assist in the victory.
Kenyonique Thompson had two of MMU’s three shots on goal. Torrye Provencher recorded the other.
DeLynne Zevenbergen preserved the shutout in goal for Dordt, stopping three shots. Jamie Tebben made five saves and Lesslie Romo Guiterrez made three saves for MMU, with Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl also playing in goal.
MMU begins Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Sept. 16 at Doane.
