PLATTE — The Parkston cheer team and Dakota Valley dance team won the overall competition titles at the Platte-Geddes Invite Saturday in Platte.
Parkston tallied 162.5 points in the Cheer competition to win the event. Dakota Valley was a point and a half behind Parkston, tallying 162 points for second place. Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian took third with 160.5 points and Winner fourth at 155.5. Bon Homme rounded out the top five in fifth with 147.5 points. Wagner tallied 119.5 points.
Dakota Valley won the Jazz and Pom routines to take the grand champion title with 187.5 points. Dakota Valley tallied 186.5 in the Jazz and 188.5 in the Pom to win each event. Beresford placed second in the grand champion standings with 174.25 points. Beresford won the hip hop with 164.5 points and finished second behind Dakota Valley with 184 points in the pom.
Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian earned third with 152.25 points and Winner fourth with 146 points.
