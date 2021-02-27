VERMILLION- With the game tied at 81, and less than five seconds left, freshman Maddie Krull puts up a shot in the lane, and misses, but senior Hannah Sjerven grabs the offensive rebound and is fouled, putting her at the line with .2 seconds left.
“I was pretty disappointed in myself (after missing the first free throw)” Sjerven said. “I was just rying to focus on the next thing, putting it up and in, that’s all you can do.”
Sjerven missed the first free throw, but hits nothing but net on the second to give USD the 82-81 victory over North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Sjerven didn’t play much of the second half due to foul trouble, but stepped in the final seconds.
“I was surprised (to get the foul call) because it was a physical game,” Sjerven said. “I felt the contact but I’m really they called it.”
The Coyotes faced stiff competition from North Dakota State, who shot 13-for-26 from beyond the arc for the game. USD led by 74-66 with 5:40 to play, and NDSU went on a 10-2 run to get things tied at 76.
Outside of the last free throw from Sjerven, Krull had scored the last five points for the Coyotes. Krull finished with 20 points on the afternoon, and played limited first half minutes due to foul trouble.
“My teammates did a really good job staying in corners and opening gaps for me to drive through,” Krull said. “Hannah set some really good screens that I was able to create off of.”
The Bison were never out of the game, by struggled to get the advantage on the Coyotes. For every run by USD, NDSU answered. Heaven Hamling was efficient, and played a vital role for the Bison in keeping them in the game. She sunk eight three-pointers and finished with 30 points.
“We’ve got to make some adjustments defensively, because we have to find a way to slow down North Dakota State and Heaven Hamling, who certainly played incredibly well,” Plitzuweit said.
The Coyotes opened up a five point lead after one quarter, and slowly grew the lead from there. After leading by 10 at the end of three NDSU fought there way back, but couldn’t finish the job.
Chloe Lamb led the Coyotes with 22 points and seven rebounds. Krull added 20 points and Sjerven picked up another double-double by tallying 12 points and 12 rebounds. Liv Korngable did a little bit of everything for the Coyotes, totaling 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Hamling tallied 30 points and eight rebounds for the Bison. Emily Dietz and Reneya Hopkins added 11 points a piece. Michelle Gaislerova contributed 10 points.
The Coyotes also received unfortunate news Friday as Alexi Hempe is done for the season after re-injuring a knee she injured in high school during practice Wednesday. Hempe, a sophomore, scored in double figures last weekend against Oral Roberts and was averaging 9.2 minutes per game this season.
The Coyotes and Bison are in action again at 1 p.m. Sunday in the SCSC.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE (14-7)
Reneya Hopkins3-9 4-4 11, Kadie Deaton 1-3 0-0 2, Ryan Cobbins 3-9 0-0 7, Heaven Hamling 11-22 0-0 30, Emily Behnke 1-2 0-0 2, Michelle Gaislerova 4-7 0-0 10, Abby Schulte 2-5 3-4 8, Emily Dietz 5-6 0-0 11. TOTALS: 30-63 8-9 81.
SOUTH DAKOTA (15-5)
Liv Korngable 5-10 2-4 12, Macy Guebert 0-2 4-4 4, Morgan Hansen 2-5 0-0 5, Chloe Lamb 8-15 3-4 22, Natalie Mazurek 2-3 0-0 5, Jeniah Ugofsky 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah Sjerven 4-11 3-6 12, Allison Maddie Krull 8-15 3-5 20. TOTALS: 30-63 15-23 82.
NDSU 18 17 18 28 -81
USD 23 18 22 19 -82
Three-Pointers: NDSU 13-26 (Hamling 8-12, Gaislerova 2-4, Schulte 1-1, Cobbins 1-4, Hopkins 1-5), USD 7-20 (Lamb 3-7, Mazurek 1-1, Sjerven 1-2, Krull 1-3, Hansen 1-3, Korngable 0-2, Guebert 0-2). Rebounds: USD 36 (Sjerven 12), NDSU 32 (Hamling 8, Cobbins 8). Personal Fouls: NDSU 25, USD 15. Assists: NDSU 16 (Hopkins 5), USD 13 (Korngable 7). Turnovers: NDSU 14, USD 13. Steals: USD 8 (Sjerven 3), NDSU 6 (Cobbins 3). Blocked Shots: USD 4 (Sjerven 2), NDSU 0.Attendance: 890.
