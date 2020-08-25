HURON — The Huron Tigers opened their volleyball season with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Yankton on Tuesday evening at Huron Arena.
The Gazelles, making their debut under new head coach Heather Olson, got a big match from Jordynn Salvatori with eight kills, two ace serves and eight blocks. Jillian Schulte keyed the offensive attack with 14 set assists, and Halle Stephenson and Nykki Husman each recorded five digs.
“We wanted to come out strong from the get-go,” Olson said. “This year our goal is come out stronger and we did that right away. We were aggressive in every set; played with a lot of heart.”
Following their first action of the season, the Gazelles saw some areas that they’ll need to work on heading into Thursday’s home opener against Watertown at 7 p.m.
“Our serve-receiving will be something we’ll focus on, but I was pretty impressed with our blocking,” Olson said. “That was something I’ve been stressing with the girls, and everybody did their part when they needed to.”
In sub-varsity against Huron, the hometown Tigers beat Yankton 25-14, 25-17. Huron won the sophomore match 23-25, 25-15, 15-4 and Yankton won the freshman match 25-22, 25-21.
Vermillion 3, West Central 2
HARTFORD — Vermillion outlasted West Central 25-13, 15-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-8 in the season and Dakota XII Conference volleyball opener for both squads.
For Vermillion, Eva Knutson had nine kills and 17 digs, and Shandie Ludwig had 38 digs and four ace serves to lead the way. Claire Doty posted 28 assists. Sydney Stockwell ahd 26 digs and Kara Klemme added 19 digs in the effort.
VERMILLION (1-0) 25 15 25 23 15
WEST CENTRAL (0-1) 13 25 15 25 8
Freeman 3, Avon 1
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers opened their volleyball season with a 27-29, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Avon on Tuesday night in Freeman.
Rijjy Peterson recorded seven kills, two blocks, 12 digs and nine ace serves for Freeman, while Odalite Pankratz had six kills, two blocks, 11 set assists and five digs. Mesa Mehlhaf also posted six kills and Cara Maske had 11 set assists.
For Avon, Tiffany Pelton finished with 12 kills and nine blocks, while Natalie Zacharias, Shalayne Nagel and Ali Sees all had four kills. Reese Powers keyed the offense with 15 set assists, while Katie Gretschmann and Sees both had 14 digs.
Avon hosts Platte-Geddes on Thursday and Freeman hosts Irene-Wakonda next Tuesday.
AVON (0-1) 29 18 17 16
FREEMAN (1-0) 27 25 25 25
Gayville-Volin 3, Centerville 0
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin made quick work of Centerville, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15, in the regular season and Great Plains Conference volleyball opener for both squads Tuesday night in Gayville.
Kayla VanOsdel and Sam Olson each had 10 kills for Gayville-Volin, Keeley Larson posted 35 assists and Molly Larson added 22 digs in the victory.
Ellie Hunter had three kills and two blocks, and Thea Gust had four blocks for Centerville.
Gayville-Volin hosts Canistota on Sept. 1
CENTERVILLE (0-1) 13 8 15
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-0) 25 25 25
Winner 3, Bon Homme 0
TYNDALL — Ellie Brozik’s 21 kills propelled Winner to a 25-11, 25-14, 26-24 season-opening sweep of Bon Homme in Tuesday night’s season openers in Tyndall.
Mackenzie Levi recorded 31 set assists and five digs for Winner, which also got two blocks, two set assists and nine digs from Brozik. Kalla Bertram also contributed 11 kills, 10 digs and four ace serves.
In the loss for Bon Homme, Jenae Alberts had six kills and six digs, Olivia Bures had five kills, five digs and two ace serves, and Jenna Duffek notched 11 set assists. Jaden Kortan added eight set assists, and Hannah Cuka had three kills and five digs.
Bon Homme hosts Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in Tyndall.
WINNER (1-0) 25 25 26
BON HOMME (0-1) 11 14 24
Colome 3, TDA 0
ARMOUR — Libbie Petersek and Elizabeth Yeaman both reached double digits in kills as Colome swept Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 in Tuesday night’s season openers in Armour.
Petersek recorded 11 kills and 17 digs, while Yeaman had 10 kills and Saydee Heath added seven kills. Also for Colome, Makayla Shippy posted 25 set assists and 13 digs, and Baylie Hoffine tacked on 14 digs.
For TDA, Megan Reiner notched seven kills, Gracey Schatz had six kills, Faith Werkmeister posted five kills, and Bailey Spaans recorded 10 set assists and four digs. Hannah Stremick contributed four kills, four set assists and five digs.
TDA hosts Parkston on Thursday in Armour.
COLOME (1-0) 25 25 25
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (0-1) 18 16 18
SCW 3, Hanson 2
ALEXANDRIA — Cassidy Slykhuis recorded 15 kills and 18 digs, and two teammates also reached double figures in kills, as Sanborn Central-Woonsocket clipped Hanson 21-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13 in a five-setter Tuesday night in Alexandria.
Brooke Doering had 11 kills and 11 digs for SCW, while Trista White had 13 kills and eight digs. Morgan Schmiedt keyed the offense with 24 set assists and also led the defense with 21 digs.
For Hanson, Grace Weber had 13 kills, five blocks and 25 digs, while Annalyse Weber had 10 kills and 20 digs. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 31 set assists.
SANBORN CEN.-WOON. (1-0) 21 25 20 25 15
HANSON (0-1) 25 12 25 22 13
Garretson 3, Tri-Valley 1
COLTON — Lily Ranschau’s 17 kills helped Garretson defeat Tri-Valley 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 25-6 on Tuesday night in Colton.
Lauren Heesch had 16 digs and Petyon Hove recorded 16 set assists in the victory.
For Tri-Valley, Jessica Masgai had eight kills, Blayne Gacke had 11 digs and Grace Schildhauer notched 14 set assists.
GARRETSON (1-0) 25 25 21 25
TRI-VALLEY (0-1) 15 13 25 6
