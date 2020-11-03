FOREST CITY, Iowa — Callie Otkin scored 20 points, going 5-for-5 from three-point range in the second half, as Mount Marty rolled past Waldorf 86-61 in women’s basketball action on Tuesday. The game marked the season opener for both squads.
MMU (1-0) outscored Waldorf in every quarter, building a 44-28 halftime lead. The Lancers had 16 steals, scoring 30 points off turnovers in the victory.
Otkin went 6-for-8 from three-point range overall in the victory. Also for the Lancers, Kayla Jacobson scored 15 points. Alexsis Kemp netted 10 points off the bench. Karlee McKinney finished with nine points, six assists and four steals. Alexis Arens and Sarah Castaneda each scored eight points in the victory.
For Waldorf (0-1), Raven Brown scored 15 points and Kinsey Tweedy scored 14 points to lead the way. Tina Lair-VanMeter added 10 points.
Mount Marty heads to Sioux Falls for the weekend for the NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. The Lancers will face Presentation on Saturday and Valley City State on Sunday.
MOUNT MARTY (1-0)
Karlee McKinney 4-7 1-2 9, Callie Otkin 7-10 0-0 20, Eve Millar 2-5 2-5 6, Kayla Jacobson 6-9 1-1 15, Peyton Stolle 2-3 0-0 4, Alexsis Kemp 4-6 0-1 10, Lexi Hochstein 0-4 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 1-2 2-2 4, Kiara Berndt 1-2 0-0 2, Carlie Wetzel 0-1 0-2 0, Alexis Arens 3-5 1-2 8, Isabella Vitek 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Castaneda 4-5 0-0 8. TOTALS: 34-60 7-15 86.
WALDORF (0-1)
Taylor Moen 2-6 0-0 5, Nichole Oberthien 1-5 0-0 3, Lindsay Field 0-0 0-0 0, Lizzie Garza 4-7 0-2 9, Tina Lair-VanMeter 4-9 2-3 10, Raven Brown 5-7 3-4 15, Sandra Christian 0-6 0-0 0, Kinsey Tweedy 4-10 5-11 14, Bethany Rehse 1-2 1-2 3, Hailey Maas 1-2 0-0 2, McKenna Clouse 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Lukes 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-56 11-22 61.
MOUNT MARTY 22 22 29 13 — 86
WALDORF 15 13 21 12 — 61
Three-Pointers: MMU 11-19 (Otkin 6-8, Jacobson 2-2, Kemp 2-3, Arens 1-1, McKinney 0-1, Stolle 0-1, Hochstein 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Berndt 0-1), WU 6-17 (Brown 2-3, Moen 1-3, Oberthien 1-1, Garza 1-2, Tweedy 1-3, Christian 0-4, Lukes 0-1). Rebounds: WU 39 (Rehse), MMU 32 (Millar 6). Personal Fouls: MMU 23, WU 18. Fouled Out: None. Assists: MMU 17 (McKinney 6), WU 12 (Oberthien 4). Turnovers: WU 24, MMU 12. Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (Stolle 2), WU 1 (Field 1). Steals: MMU 16 (McKinney 4), WU 6 (Moen 3). Attendance: 102.
