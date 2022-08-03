Area Teams Prep For State
Wynot players congratulate each other after winning the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday. Wynot, Freeman (tournament runner-up), Tabor and Menno will play in the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, which began on Wednesday in Mitchell. Yankton plays in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, which begins on Friday in Aberdeen.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Five teams from the South Central League will compete in state amateur baseball tournament play beginning Friday.

Wynot, Freeman, Tabor and Menno will compete in the Class B Tournament, which began on Wednesday in Mitchell. Yankton will play the opening game of the Class A Tournament, which begins on Friday in Aberdeen.

