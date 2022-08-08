Michael Bakker is one of many golfers on the Dakotas Tour that is trying to make a name for himself.
The 26-year-old from Johannesburg, South Africa, played golf at Old Dominion and had plans to go pro straight out of college after his senior season in 2018-19. He now lives in Lake Mary, Florida.
While Bakker was able to get his professional start, COVID-19 limited the amount of tournaments Bakker was able to compete in in 2020. He said that has had to work harder to get back to playing the game of golf.
Bakker was back home in South Africa for his 25th birthday on October 25, 2020. He went wakesurfing, which he describes as “almost like snowboarding.”
“You’re behind a boat hanging onto a rope,” Bakker said. “The rope is attached to the boat. You’re in the water and it’s almost like surfing on normal waves or in the sea. The boat is making the waves and you’re there staying with it holding on to the rope.”
As he was riding the waves, Bakker’s right foot got stuck in the water while the rope got caught around his left arm.
“Once the boat strengthened and the rope was stuck to my arm, it pulled me (in),” Bakker said. “I was lucky not to lose my entire arm but ended up losing my thumb (and) dislocating and breaking a lot of my fingers.
“I went into surgeries, trying to get everything back. (The surgeons) took my left toe off my left foot and put it on my left hand so that I could try and pick up things again.”
Bakker would not play a competitive golf round again for the next year-and-a-half. While he might not have had the physical capacity to hold a club, what makes his comeback more incredible is the fact that mentally, he did not hold high expectations about ever playing again.
“I quit golf, mentally,” Bakker said. “There was no way I could play golf again, having no thumb.”
One of legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus’ quotes is that the game of golf is 90% mental and 10% physical. This is what makes the fact that Bakker is competing on the tour even more incredible. He started playing the game again mentally as he did the next year and eight months getting back from his accident.
“I just grinded away as much as I could to try and get myself in a position (to golf again),” Bakker said. “A year off golf was tough. I had to relearn how to do everything again. I had to learn how to pick up a ball and how to put a tee in the ground, learn how to hit a driver, 3-wood, etc. It was a process of a year and a half of really hard work. To come back now in March of ‘22 just really trying to stick with the guys out here. It’s tough. It’s tough to readapt to the losing the thumb, to readapt to how to play the game again. There’s a lot of things that have changed.”
Bakker was in casts from October of 2020 to January of 2021. He then had reconstructive plastic surgery to put the left toe from his left foot on his hand. From there, he spent the next eight months rehabbing his thumb. His physical therapy regimen was three-to-four appointments a week for an hour each session.
“I was learning how to move the thumb again, move the toe, move everything again,” Bakker said. “I learned how to pick up (things) as (light) as cotton balls and learn how to squeeze something (again since) there’s no strength. It was 8-to-10 months of real, four times a week, an hour a day, of trying to learn how to use my hand again.”
Along with learning how to use his hand again, Bakker had to learn how to function with only four toes on his left foot. Rehabbing the foot made Bakker’s PT sessions two hours long. After an hour rehabbing his hand, he would have to spend an hour rehabbing his foot for about six months.
Bakker made it back to his first big event in Florida in March and joined the Dakotas Tour for his first season this year.
“I’m loving it,” Bakker said. “But it’s tough. It’s a wake-up call.”
Before his golf round, Bakker is up 2-3 hours before his tee time trying to get his new thumb warm and flexible.
“I have a lot of strength in the left hand and half my thumb is not really on the golf club,” Bakker said. As a right-hander, it becomes tough to really get through (my swing).”
After a round, Bakker has to spend 1-2 hours maintaining his thumb for golf. After showering, he does stretches for 10-15 minutes and then ices it for about 10–15-minute intervals twice after his tournaments. He will then heat it up after icing it to improve its mobility. He takes pain medications as well to help maintain it.
“I’ll put on an episode of my favorite show on Netflix and do what I’ve got to do,” Bakker said.
Bakker shot 73-73-74 on the weekend for a four-over score at the 49th Hillcrest Invitational. He missed the Saturday cut by six strokes. Although Bakker is still hoping for better scores, it is a testament to his hard work that he is competing in the tour and putting up respectable scores at courses like Hillcrest.
“We’ve got to just keep going,” Bakker said. “Thanks to the Dakotas Tour. They’ve been putting on great events. It’s good to have a place and a platform to play for many tour pros that are trying to chase the dream.”
Bakker has got past both the mental and physical hurdle of engaging himself in the game of golf again. There is no doubt he will put in just as much hard work chasing his dream of competing for major professional trophies.
