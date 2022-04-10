VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers built a 5-1 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over Dakota Valley in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Jack Kratz had two hits and two RBI for Vermillion. Willis Robertson, Jake Jensen, Charlie Ward, Ben Burbach and Carter Mart each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Pruchniak tripled for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist, Garrett Anderson, Beau Jones and Tyler Schutte each had a hit.
Jensen pitched five innings, striking out four, for the win. Robertson pitched the final two innings for the Tanagers, striking out two. Beau Pollema took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work. Anderson struck out two in two innings of shutout relief for the Panthers.
Vermillion travels to Menno-Scotland today (Monday) in Menno. Dakota Valley hosts Elk Point-Jefferson today.
Centerville 15, Parker 0
PARKER — Logan Bobzin struck out eight batters in a five-inning shutout as Centerville blanked Parker 15-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Logan Bobzin helped his cause by going 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Aiden Bobzin doubled and singled. Miles Eide also had two hits. Cole Edberg tripled, Alec Austin doubled, and Luke Knight and Josh Roth each had a hit in the victory.
Ray Travnicek, Ethan Kasten and Devin Kuchta each had a hit for Parker.
Travnicek took the loss, striking out nine in his four innings of work.
Centerville hosts Canton today (Monday). Parker is off until an April 18 trip to Elk Point-Jefferson.
Parkston 11, BAH 0
BERESFORD — Max Scott and Ty Neugebauer combined on a one-hitter as Parkston downed Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 11-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Jay Storm went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Parkston. Luke Bormann had two hits and two RBI. Josh Polreis doubled and Scott added a hit in the victory.
Jack Erlandson’s single was the lone Black Sox hit.
Scott struck out seven batters over four innings for the win, with Neugebauer striking out the side in the fifth. Cooper Nelson took the loss.
Parkston hosts Tri-Valley today (Monday). B-AH hosts Canton on Wednesday.
Wagner 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
WAGNER — Nolan Dvorak tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out seven in the five-inning contest, as Wagner downed Elk Point-Jefferson 10-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Colby Krcil went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Wagner. Dvorak doubled and singled. Dustin Honomichl also had two hits. Corbin Carda doubled, and Christian Doom and Teddy Slaba each had a hit in the victory.
Noah Larson, Ty Trometer and Noah McDermott each had a hit for EPJ.
Hunter Geary took the loss.
Wagner travels to Bon Homme on Friday. EPJ travels to Dakota Valley today (Monday).
