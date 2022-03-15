SUGAR LAND, Texas – South Dakota climbed two spots in the final day of action to claim a second-place finish at the HBU Huskies Women’s Invite. The Coyotes were just eight strokes away from first place Houston Baptist after shooting a 301 in the final 18. The 301 from the final day was the second-lowest round by a team throughout the entire tournament and the lowest team score in round three.
Sophomore Akari Hayashi paced the Coyotes with an eighth-place finish individually. After rounds of 79 and 77 in day one, Hayashi carded a 1-over 73 in the third round. She recorded a clean back nine with eight pars and one birdie at 13 and sank her second birdie of the day on her penultimate hole of the round. Hayashi scored eight birdies in total throughout the tournament, good for fourth most among all players. The eighth-place finish is the highest finish for Hayashi this season.
Senior Molly Fossen had a career-best tournament at the HBU Huskies Women’s Invite. She recorded rounds of 77-79-74 for a 230 total score – her lowest 54-hole score in her career. Fossen closed out the tournament with a 2-over par 74. She had a solid 18 with minimal damage and picked up one birdie on her 16th hole of the day. She finished in a tie for third place individually with a 3.17 scoring average on par three holes throughout the tournament. The 74 is a new career-low round for the Sartell, Minnesota, native. With the 10th place finish, Fossen earned a top-10 placement for the first time in her career.
Senior Laerke Jensen carded a 1-over 73 in round three for her lowest round of the tournament. She sank two birdies on the day including her 17th hole of the day at hole 5. She finished in fourth place among all players with an average score of 4.13 on par four holes. Jensen’s three-round total of 232 (83-76-73) earned her a 16th place finish at the conclusion of the tournament.
Senior Megan Munneke replicated her second-round score with an 81 in the final round. Munneke started her day off with a birdie on her first hole and managed to par seven of the nine holes on the back nine. Her rounds of 75-81-81 placed her in 29th place with a 237 total.
Sophomore Danica Badura closed out the tournament with an 81 in her final round. Badura parred six of the nine holes on the front nine in the third round on Tuesday. She finished in 50th place after rounds of 76-87-81.
South Dakota will get a two-week break before their next meet at the Diane Daugherty Invite. The tournament is hosted by Southern Illinois and takes place in St. Charles, Missouri. The two-day event is set to begin on Monday, March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.