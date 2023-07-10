ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cody Oswald went 3-for-5 with a triple and six RBI as Yankton pounded Hastings, Minnesota, 14-5 to conclude pool play in the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament, Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Lucas Kampshoff went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Matthew Sheldon and Luke Bernatow each had two hits. Jace McCorkell had a hit and three RBI, and Drew Ryken added a hit in the victory.
Mac Ryken picked up the win, striking out four in the six-inning contest.
Yankton, 20-11, finishes the home portion of its regular season on Wednesday against Brandon Valley. Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Buffalo, Minnesota, claimed an 11-1 victory over Yankton in the Gopher Classic on Sunday.
Mac Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Cody Oswald added a triple.
Sean Turner took the loss.
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Black Sox finished the Buffalo Wild Wings youth baseball tournament with a 7-4 victory over the Brookings Bullets on Sunday.
Jace Sedlacek went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Abe O’Brien went 2-for-3 with a triple. Easton Feser also tripled. Sam Gokie had a hit and two RBI. Brennen Gilmore and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Gilmore pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out six, for the victory.
BROOKINGS — The Yankton White Sox finished the Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament with a 3-1 victory over the Watertown Red Sox on Sunday.
Kaden Hunhoff doubled and singled, and Ethan Carlson had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Liam Villanueva also doubled. Dylan Howe added a hit in the victory.
Hunhoff picked up the victory, striking out 10.
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Black Sox earned a 13-1 rout of Aberdeen on Sunday in Brookings.
Abe O’Brien and Sam Gokie each tripled for Yankton, which took advantage of eight walks, three hit batters and four errors in the contest. Owen Eidsness had the other Black Sox hit. Gavin Johnson drove in two runs in the victory.
Eidsness picked up the win, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
5-Tool Sports 11, Lakers 5
SIOUX FALLS — The 5-Tool Sports Revelation team claimed an 11-5 victory over the Yankton Lakers at the Mid-Summer Classic youth baseball tournament on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Madden McQuade went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Damian Janish doubled. Whitaker Hanson and Steven Hunhoff each had a hit in the effort.
Hanson took the loss, striking out three in his four innings of work. Austin Conway had four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of work.
