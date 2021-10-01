PIERRE — Pairings for the South Dakota Class AA boys’ and girls’ soccer playoffs, which begin on Tuesday, have been announced.
The Yankton Bucks (11-1-1) earned the third seed in the boys’ bracket and will host Brookings (4-8-1) at Crane-Youngworth Field. Start time is set for 7 p.m.
The Yankton Gazelles (4-7-2) are the 13th seed in the girls’ bracket and will travel to fourth-seeded Rapid City Stevens (9-2-1). Start time is set for 5 p.m. Central.
Second round matches are set for Saturday, Oct. 9, with semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Championship matches will be played at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls on Oct. 16.
