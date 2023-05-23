VERMILLION - The Beresford Watchdogs used their third inning run to secure a 7-3 win over the Vermillion Tanagers in the SoDak 16 Class A softball matchup on Tuesday.
Olson and Keely Merrigan both got on base with singles to the outfield. Brenna Dann was the third at-bat for Beresford, and hit a two-double to bring the runners home and give the team a quick 2-0 lead.
“The girls were just ready and excited to get up to bat today,” Matt Storo, Bereford’s head coach said. “Reese Olson is a great lead-off hitter for us all season. She set the tone today by getting that first hit, and everyone else followed her lead.”
Vermillion was able to tie the game up 2-2 in the bottom half of the inning, with Bailey Baylor getting on base and moving a runner into scoring position. Both her and the other runner scored on the next at-bat.
“Bailey is simply an outstanding player on the field and at bat. She has been moved around the batting line-up all season until we found a spot that we could best utilize her abilities to move runners,” said Vermillion’s head coach, Mariah VanAsperen. “She’s a very smart player and has gained a lot of confidence throughout the season.”
The score remained 2-2 until the top of the third inning, when the Watchdogs scoring four runs in the inning on two outs. The four runs came from a combination of a single to centerfield, followed by a ground rule double due to the ball getting thrown into the Tanager’s dugout.
“There was a lot of energy in the dugout following the third inning. We have a lot of younger girls on the team that just want to cheer and hype everyone up,” Dann said. “We are excited to get back to work and improve for the state tournament next week.”
Vermillion added their final run in the bottom of the third thanks to MaKenzie Richardson’s double to center field.
The Watchdogs scored their seventh run in the top of the seventh with Ivy Keiser’s at-bat to give the final score of 7-3.
Beresford was able to hold Vermillion to just two hits in the last five innings. Brenna Dann, a senior for the Watchdogs, is credited with the win today. Dann had four strikeouts in the game to reach her 100th strikeout this season. The senior also went 3-for-3 at the plate, getting a single, double and triple.
“I’m happy for our girls for getting this win, but it’ll be time to regroup tomorrow to gear up for the tournament,” Storo said. “It is nice that we have this much time to prepare and amp ourselves up so we don’t head into the first game anxious.”
Vermillion’s season comes to an end after the loss, moving to a final record of 4-6.
“I’m really proud of my girls and the season they had. It is unfortunate the season had to come to an end, but I am very proud of the team,” VanAsperen said. “They are a very young team so it will be exciting to see how it plays out next year.”
Beresford’s record moves to 10-10 and will continue next week at the inaugural state tournament in Aberdeen.
