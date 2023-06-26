SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s Steve and City Weiland ran away with the 65-over title at the South Dakota Golf Association Husband-Wife Championship, held Saturday and Sunday at Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
The Weilands finished with a two-day score of 157, eight strokes better than Rich and Susan Mulz of Rapid City (165). Joe and Patti Vig of Yankton were 10th overall, fifth in the second flight, at 188.
