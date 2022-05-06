CRETE, Neb. — The Mount Marty University track and field team took home three top-eight finishes on the men’s side and two more on the women’s side on the opening day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Friday in Crete, Nebraska.
On the men’s side, Fordyce, Nebraska, native Seth Wiebelhaus set himself up for a strong showing for Mount Marty. Besides ranking first after the opening day of the decathlon with 3,485 points, the senior finished fifth in the pole vault (14-5 1/4) and posted the second-fastest time in the prelims of the 110-meter hurdles (14.53).
Also in the decathlon, MMU’s Mason Schleis is second with 3,378 points.
Brian Santiago was the top finisher for the Lancer men on Friday, earning third place in the 10,000-meter run. The Hartington, Nebraska, native finished in 32:38.90.
The Lancers’ foursome of Liam Vidas, Caden Ideker, Alfonso Erickson (Irene) and Mason Schlunsen finished fifth in the 3200 relay, clocking an 8:11.05. Also for the Lancer men on Friday, Marcus Jnofinn posted the top prelim time in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 10.73.
Gracie Rippen scored the most points for the Lancer women on Friday, finishing fourth in the pole vault with a mark of 11-1 3/4. The Lancers’ foursome of Jordyn Fischer, Kiah Trainor, Emily Johnson and Bree Eisenhauer (Bloomfield, Nebraska) finished seventh in the 3200 realy, finishing in 10:45.17.
The Lancers had two finals qualifiers on Friday. Elianna Clark (Gayville-Volin) posted the second-fastest time in the 100, finishing in 12.31. Ashinee George ranks fifth in the 100 hurdles, clocking a 15.03.
Also for the Lancer women, Maddison Doren ranks 10th after the first day of heptathlon competition with 2,044 points.
The meet concludes today (Saturday), with competition beginning at 9 a.m. with the multi-events. The rest of the meet begins at noon with field events and 12:45 p.m. for running events.
The Lancers are chasing program-best finishes in the GPAC meet. MMU has never finished higher than fifth in either the men’s or women’s team standings. The Lancer women were fifth in 2002, while the Lancer men were fifth in 2019.
