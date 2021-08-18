NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion ran away with team honors in the eight-team Dakota Valley boys’ golf Invitational, Wednesday at Two Rivers Golf Course.
The Tanagers finished at 319, 25 strokes ahead of host Dakota Valley (344). Beresford (353), Canton (355) and Elk Point-Jefferson (356) rounded out the first five.
Vermillion put all four scoring golfers in the top eight, led by medalist Trey Hansen’s 76. Lennox’s Dalton Parker and Vermillion’s Willis Robertson each shot 78. Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns (80) finished fourth. Canton’s Carson Steffensen, Vermillion’s Ben Burbach and Beresford’s Dustin Maas each shot 82.
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion 319, Dakota Valley 344, Beresford 353, Canton 355, Elk Point-Jefferson 356, Lennox 365, Madison 386, Dell Rapids 410
TOP 15: 1, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 76; 2, Dalton Parker, Lennox 78; 3, Willis Robertson, Vermillion 78; 4, Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley 80; 5, Carson Steffensen, Canton 82; 6, Ben Burbach, Vermillion 82; 7, Dustin Maas, Beresford 82; 8, Carter Mart, Vermillion 83; 9, Austin Hamm, Beresford 83; 10, Carter Langle, Elk Point-Jefferson 83; 11, Logan Collette, Dakota Valley 84; 12, Kaden Guischer, Madison 84; 13, Carter Hansen, Vermillion 84; 14, Kaiden Larsgaard, Canton 86; 15, Derek Maas, Beresford 87
