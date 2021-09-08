ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty is tied for fourth after the opening round of the Siouxland Women’s Golf Invitational, held Wednesday in Orange City, Iowa.
Morningside leads the way at 313, followed by Briar Cliff (332) and Dakota Wesleyan (339). MMU and Northwestern are tied at 351.
Morningside holds down three of the top five individual spots, led by Laia Badosa (72) and Maria Nava (78). Morningside’s Maria Zorilla, and Briar Cliff’s Abbie Miller and Frankie Valencia are tied for third at 79.
Mount Marty is led by Kelsey Heath, who is tied for sixth at 80. Caitlyn Stimpson shot 89, Tanna Lehfeldt carded a 90, Courtney Heath shot 92 and Tatum Jensen shot 93 for the Lancers.
Competing individually for MMU, Emily Popkes shot 103, Katie Roth carded a 114 and Kalee Gilsdorf shot 121 for the Lancers.
The tournament shifts to Sioux Center, Iowa for the final round today (Thursday).
