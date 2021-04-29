ELK POINT — A bases-loaded walk to Elk Point-Jefferson’s Jake Gale plated the winning run as the Huskies upended top-ranked Dakota Valley 5-4 in club high school baseball action on Thursday in Elk Point.
Tyler Goehring went 3-for-4 with a double for EPJ, which handed the Panthers their first loss of the season. Ty Trometer had two hits. Andrew Nearman doubled, and Hunter Geary and Cade Fennel each had a hit in the victory.
Paul Bruns doubled and singled, and Jaxon Hennies had two hits for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns, Randy Rosenquist, Brayden Major, Ben Niemeyer and Jackson Strawn each had a hit for the Panthers.
Skyler Swatek pitched five innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Goehring started, striking out 11 in his five innings of work.
Ethen Anema took the loss, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Isaac Bruns started for the Panthers, striking out five in his six innings of work.
EPJ, 7-1, hosts Scotland-Menno on Sunday. Dakota Valley, 9-1, travels to Vermillion today (Friday).
Wed.: Hanson-Aurora 5, Beresford 3
BERESFORD — Hanson scored twice in the eighth to rally to a 5-3 victory over Beresford in clubh high school baseball action on Wednesday night.
Max Orr doubled for Beresford. Jake Goblirsch and Kolby Scheifen each had a hit.
Alex Winquist took the loss in relief of Logan Serck, who struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings of work.
