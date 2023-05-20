Yankton’s Isaiah Schelhaas was in awe after throwing a perfect game.
“It’s my first one ever,” he said. “It feels pretty good.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton’s Isaiah Schelhaas was in awe after throwing a perfect game.
“It’s my first one ever,” he said. “It feels pretty good.”
Schelhaas retired all 15 Rapid City Central Cobblers batters he faced as the No. 2 seed Yankton Bucks defeated the No. 15 seed Cobblers 10-0 in a five-inning South Dakota high school baseball postseason contest at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Saturday.
“Anytime a kid can throw a perfect game and no one touches first, it’s a good thing,” said Bucks head coach Drew Lawrence. “He had (seven) strikeouts. He competed and had only (one) three-ball count.”
“I was mainly going to my fastball (on two-strike counts),” Schelhaas said. “A couple of times, I switched to my knuckleball to try to see how that worked. It was successful.”
Lawrence also praised the job his defense did throughout the game to make sure no Rapid City batter got to first base.
“That’s our MO,” he said. “We need to be good pitching. We need to be good on defense.
“(Isaiah’s) defense is always good behind him because he works fast.”
While Lawrence pointed to the Bucks’ struggles batting in the first two innings, he liked the way the team responded throughout the contest as it scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-0 lead in the game.
“Some of that is probably jitters as far as it being postseason,” Lawrence said. “Once we started having better at bats, we put the ball in play and hit it hard.”
The Bucks take on the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers, who defeated Sturgis 10-0 in six innings, in the second game. Jefferson scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to take a 10-0 lead in the contest. Lawrence expects a tightly contested quarterfinal matchup.
“It’s going to come down to the end more than likely, so hopefully we are on the right side of it,” Lawrence said.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.