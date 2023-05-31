Three area programs will participate in the inaugural South Dakota State Class A High School Softball Tournament, which begins today (Thursday) in Aberdeen.
Dakota Valley (16-8), Elk Point-Jefferson (10-7) and Beresford (10-10) will participate in the event. Dakota Valley, the third seed, will face Elk Point-Jefferson in the final game of the day, a 5:30 p.m. start. Beresford draws second-seeded and undefeated West Central (19-0) in the 3 p.m. contest.
In other first-round matchups, top-seeded Dell Rapids (11-1) plays Lennox (5-7), while fourth-seeded Madison (15-3) draws Tea Area (10-5).
The single-elimination bracket will be played out to all places, with the championship game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Games in Class A will be played on Diamonds C and D of the Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen.
Here is a look at the area teams, listed in order of seed:
Dakota Valley
When Dakota Valley head coach T.C. Weinandt looks at the list of teams at the top of the Class A rankings, it’s a familiar list.
“When we carried our fall ball league as a pseudo high school league, Dell Rapids, West Central, Tea and Madison were at the top of that league as well,” he said.
Dakota Valley, which also had strong “fall ball” teams in recent years, has been near the top of the Class A rankings thanks to its pitching depth.
“We can go six deep in pitchers at the varsity level,” Weinandt said. “There are primarily three I’m throwing. We’ve been pretty blessed with depth.”
Senior Emma Wiese (41 2/3 IP, 60 K) has pitched the most innings on the staff, with junior Rachel Voegeli (28 IP, 28 K) and freshman Brennan Trotter (20 1/3 IP, 18 K) also making nine or more appearances. Freshmen Annie Bourne (9 IP, 8 K) and Chaley Preston (6 IP, 8 K), and eighth grader Emma Barnett (6 IP, 6 K) have also spent time in the varsity circle.
Wiese (.435, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 23 RBI) and fellow senior Logan Miller (.667, 13 doubles, 5 triples, 2 HR, 25 RBI), a Northwestern recruit for both softball and volleyball, have been sparkplugs for the Panthers’ offense.
“Emma’s been with me for years. I’ve worked with her since third grade,” Weinandt said. “Logan’s a travel ball girl. She was hot the first few games and hasn’t let off the accelerator.”
Brennan Trotter (.397, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 26 RBI), Voegeli (.321, 1 double, 2 triples, 17 RBI), sophomore Addie Dickson (.362, 2 doubles, 15 RBI), junior Avery Trotter (.313, 4 doubles, 14 RBI), eighth grader Madelyn Munch (.371, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 HR, 16 RBI) and freshman Mia Riibe (.365, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBI) have also been major contributors on offense.
Dakota Valley played Elk Point-Jefferson early in the season, beating the Huskies 22-7 on March 30.
“We handled them early, but they’re going to be a tough out,” Weinandt said of the Huskies. “It should be quite a battle.”
Weinandt is hoping the Panthers’ tough schedule, which included four Class AA teams — two of which made their state tournament — has prepared them for this weekend.
“We tried to challenge ourselves,” he said. “I just want us to compete, compete in our minds and in our hearts. I’m looking for us to play at the level we can play.”
Elk Point-Jefferson
The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies came alive down the stretch, winning seven of eight games and scoring in double figures in all their victories.
The senior-dominated Huskies have pounded the ball at a .422 clip, led by Sophia Giorgio (.611, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 28 SB), Grace Griffin (.521, 5 doubles, 3 HR, 27 RBI) and Josie Curry (.513, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 12 SB). Seniors Alyssa Chytka (.364, 1 double, 6 RBI, 15 SB), Grace Schuh (.419, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 4 HR, 18 RBI), Jezmarie Stultz-Praster (.270, 1 double, 8 RBI) and Nicole Wells (.359, 2 triples, 5 RBI) have also been major contributors to the lineup.
EPJ has also gotten a boost from junior Hannah Nearman (.333, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 18 RBI) and freshman Cera Schmitz (.393, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 10 SB).
The Huskies open the state tournament the same way they opened the season, against rival Dakota Valley. The Panthers claimed a 22-7 decision on March 30.
Beresford
The Beresford Watchdogs overcame a 1-6 start — with all the losses to state tournament qualifiers — to get back to .500 and earn a state tournament bid.
“We were hoping to be playing our best ball at the end of the season, and we feel like we’ve been gaining ground all year,” said Beresford head coach Matt Storo. “We feel like we’ve definitely had more highs than lows.”
The Watchdogs have relied upon the pitching of senior Brenna Dann, who has 98 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched this season.
“She probably won’t get enough credit for how good she was for us,” Storo said. “Our defense has been a work in progress. But she’s always been super dependable. She bounces right back.
“It’s unfortunate we only get her for one year.”
Dann, who is batting .550 with 26 RBI and 14 doubles, is the lone senior for the Watchdogs. Halle Livingston (.400, 4 doubles, 1 HR, 13 RBI) is the lone junior on the young Beresford roster.
“We talked before the season how we needed Brenna to be a positive influence, and she has really surpassed our expectations,” Storo said. “Our one junior, Halle Livingston, has been the same way.”
Keely Merrigan (.481, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR, 12 RBI), Ivy Keiser (.457, 6 doubles, 11 RBI), Harley Koth (.450, 4 doubles, 11 RBI) and Lily Seivert (.370, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBI) have also been major offensive contributors for the Watchdogs.
“We’ve swung the bats pretty well,” Storo said. “Overall, the team has gotten good at working together.”
The Watchdogs open against West Central, the only unbeaten team regardless of class this season. The teams meet on May 6 at the Beresford Tournament, with the Trojans claiming a 14-1 decision.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us with West Central on Day one,” Storo said. “I’m looking for a lot of fight in our girls, stay positive no matter what.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.