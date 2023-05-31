Three area programs will participate in the inaugural South Dakota State Class A High School Softball Tournament, which begins today (Thursday) in Aberdeen.

Dakota Valley (16-8), Elk Point-Jefferson (10-7) and Beresford (10-10) will participate in the event. Dakota Valley, the third seed, will face Elk Point-Jefferson in the final game of the day, a 5:30 p.m. start. Beresford draws second-seeded and undefeated West Central (19-0) in the 3 p.m. contest.

