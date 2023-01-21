VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes guard A.J. Plitzuweit felt the team had to win its game at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday against the Omaha Mavericks. They found a combination of togetherness and toughness that helped the Coyotes get an 84-68 win.
“We came up with this saying: ‘tougherness,’” he said. “That was our motto tonight. (We went) out there and played hard and desperate.”
Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson got the phrase when he was on Utah coach Craig Smith’s staff.
“I've always liked it,” he said. “I put it on the board and guys are looking at like trying to figure out what it is.”
USD forward Damani Hayes, who scored 10 points in Saturday’s contest, was the first to figure out the meaning of the word.
“You can't be tough and not play together,” Peterson said. “You can't just play together and not be tough. You need both of those to achieve what you're trying to get done on the floor. I put that on the board (in USD’s 75-60 loss to Denver Thursday) and I didn't think it was quite there. Sometimes with new things, guys don't pick it up right away. It takes a little bit of time. We had the ‘tougherness’ today.”
The win broke USD’s three-game losing streak.
“Was it a desperation game? Did we need to win? Absolutely,” said Peterson. “We had to win this game.
“I'm proud of our guys. We have guys that care about this place. They care about each other. When you have that, it's easy to try to turn that momentum around.”
Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros registered 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half, and nine rebounds. A.J. Plitzuweit got 19 points, making 5-7 3-point attempts.
“It was a point of emphasis to move the ball and to make sure we get good shots every time down the court,” Plitzuweit said. “My teammates set good screens, found me open and fortunately, I was able to knock (shots) down.”
“A lot of it was us sharing the ball, playing for each other and not caring who scored the points but making the right play and passing it to the open guy,” Peterson said. “When you defend at a high level, you're aggressive, getting steals and getting stops, it gives you momentum for offense.”
Peterson was proud of the way the team shared the basketball and got open, uncontested shots.
“Those looks usually go right with good shooters,” he said.
The Coyotes registered 16 assists in the contest.
USD led 44-34 at halftime, but Omaha fought back to take a 53-51 lead with 12:41 remaining in the second half. Down 57-56, the Coyotes were able to swing momentum back in their favor on an 11-0 run.
“Sometimes when teams have made runs over the last three games, we've gone the other way and shut down where today, they made their run and we went right back at them,” Peterson said.
“We always say ‘NBA.’ Kids think ‘NBA’ (only stands for) the National Basketball Association. Our NBA is ‘Next Best Action.’ What's the next best course of action that we can take? Moving forward. So, they make a run? Nope, now we're making that run. Hopefully that's a trend moving forward.”
Luke Jungers led Omaha with 27 points.
USD improved to 9-11 (4-4 Summit League), while Omaha fell to 7-14 (3-6 Summit).
The Coyotes hit the road for three straight games next week against Western Illinois (Thursday), St. Thomas (Jan. 28) and Oral Roberts (Jan. 30), then come back home for two games against North Dakota State (Feb. 2) and North Dakota (Nov. 4) to wrap up five games in ten days.
“It's going to be a challenging stretch,” Peterson said. “Hopefully this game got us ready for that (and) gave us a little confidence.”
