MADISON — Two area student-athletes from Dakota State were named to the North Star Athletic Association’s Academic Scholar-Athlete list for the 2020 spring academic season.
To be eligible for the NSAA Academic Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must achieve a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
Honorees included Jacob Dundas (Fr., Parkston, men’s track & field) and Jacia Christiansen (Jr., Viborg, women’s track & field).
