FREMONT, Neb. — The 2022 Mount Marty University softball team has put together an impressive “first in program history” list of accomplishments.
On Saturday, the Lancers added one more: first-ever Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
The Lancers (32-14) earned the banner moment by winning two of three games over GPAC regular season champion Midland (36-10). Midland won the first game 4-3, then MMU bounced back with wins of 1-0 and 2-0.
“They could have mailed it in after we lost the first one,” said MMU head coach Kayla Bryant. “But they’re fighters. They proved that today.”
The Lancers will also serve as one of two NAIA Opening Round automatic qualifiers, a distinction secured on Friday by earning the right to play Midland in the championship. The announcement was made to the team on the bus as the Lancers traveled back from Orange City, Iowa on Friday after winning that pod to advance to the final.
“The whole bus ride, we were like, ‘no way is this real,’” said senior pitcher Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen. “It’s really a surreal moment.”
In the winner-take-all final, MMU scored two runs early, then relied on the pitching of Vornhagen and the defense to secure the victory.
Abigail Thomas and Janaeh Castro each had two of the Lancers’ seven hits in the final. Karlee Arnold, Abigail Page and Taylor Woolley each had a hit.
Emily Prai, Roni Foote and Carly Pfitzer each had a hit for Midland.
Vornhagen struck out six in the win. She pitched 14 innings on the day without allowing a run.
“Mo’s just a workhorse,” Bryant said of the senior. “She wasn’t going to let me take her out.”
Aliyah Rincon, who earned the win for Midland in the opening game, took the loss. She struck out four.
MMU got on the board in the second. Bailey Kortan came up with the bases loaded, and her grounder down the first base line allowed pinch-runner Sami Noble to score from third.
The Lancers added a run an inning later, when Page dropped a single behind second base to score Castro from second.
Both runs in the deciding game were sparked by the bottom half of the Lancer batting order.
“It was huge,” Bryant said. “We always talk about needing the bottom half to show up. It was good to see that, when we needed them, they got it done.”
In the second game, Vornhagen and Midland’s Hailee Fliam traded scoreless innings until the top of the seventh, when Castro’s RBI single scored pinch-runner Ella Ray in the seventh.
“I knew I needed to hit the ball on the ground,” said Castro, a freshman. “I’ve been hitting since — how old am I, 19 — so I know how to do it. I just had to be able to put it together and get a base hit.”
Castro, who settled into a starting role at second base as the season progressed, looked like a nature at the position during the day, making several diving stops to prevent hits and, in some cases, runs.
“I know our pitchers are working hard, so I had to as well,” she said. “I’ve just got to work my butt off back there.”
Raegan Harper doubled and singled, and Castro had two hits in the Game 2 win. Karlee Arnold and Woolley each had a hit.
Prai and Pfitzer had the only two Midland hits.
Vornhagen struck out six in the win. Fliam struck out three in the loss.
In the opening game, Midland scored twice in each of the innings in which MMU took the lead.
Foote went 2-for-2, including the go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. She finished with three RBI in the contest.
Also for Midland, Prai, Pfitzer and Diana Nisbett each had a hit.
Elliot Burns and Thomas each had three hits for Mount Marty. Kortan had two hits, including a triple.
Rincon picked up the win, striking out three. Kaylee Rogers took the loss.
MMU scored in the first on a Burns single, but Midland answered with two runs. Foote tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Nisbett followed with a RBI single.
The Lancers tied the game in the third on another Burns RBI single, then retook the lead on a fielder’s choice. But Foote hit a line drive that cut through the wind to leave the park, giving the Warriors the lead and the win.
“The first game we could have won as well,” Bryant said. “But we had one bad inning.”
The Lancers now turn their attentions to two things — finals week and the NAIA Opening Round, which begins May 16. A total of 46 teams qualify for the field, with teams placed in four or five-team brackets at pre-determined sites. The tournament field — and the destinations for each team — will be announced Tuesday afternoon.
