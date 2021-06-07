HARRISBURG — Following the first day of the Class ‘AA’ State Golf Meet at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Harrisburg, Yankton’s Halle Stephenson sits in a tie for 10th in the individual standings, and Yankton holds eighth place in the team standings.
Stephenson was the first Gazelle to tee off Monday, and had the challenge of playing with Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa, who leads the tournament at 5-under-par through the first round. Jansa holds a six stroke advantage on the field heading into day two.
“I have to give Halle a lot of credit,” Gazelle head coach Brett Sime said. “Her first drive off the first tee box didn’t go so well, but she let it go, which I talked to the girls about have a short memory in golf sometimes, and if you hit a bad shot you have to let that one go. You have to do the best you can with the next shot and Halle did that all day long.”
Sioux Falls O’Gorman leads the team standings with a 25-over-par (309) team score. Mitchell holds second place at 330 team strokes. Aberdeen Central (333), Sioux Falls Lincoln (341) and Harrisburg (344) round out the top five. Yankton is one shot behind Watertown for seventh.
The Gazelles entered the tournament hoping to place inside the top six. They currently sit 10 shots behind Rapid City Stevens, who is in sixth.
“Well, going into the tournament our goal was to be top six,” Sime said. “After day one, we’re a little bit out of that, in eighth place, and sixth is ten shots ahead of us. In order to move up, we’re going to have to improve.”
Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness finished the day second on the team with a +17. Eidsness is tied for 26th following the first round. Tatum Hohenthaner and Morgan Sundleaf are tied for 41st at 23-over. Gracie Brockberg shot 100 to be tied for 64th and Elsie Larson 111 to be tied for 82nd.
The players had to contest with 90-plus degree heat and strong breeze from the south, making conditions difficult. The wind intensified throughout the day, leaving players trying to find a way to combat the changing conditions.
“The heat was the big thing,” Sime said. “We were out there for five and a half hours, which gets to be a long round. I’m not sure why it was taking so long, but it was. It was a long round and we had to really grind it out.”
Five of the six Gazelle golfers will tee-off back-to-back starting at 8 a.m. Larson takes the tee at 8 a.m., with Brockberg taking the tee at 8:10, Hohenthaner at 8:20, Sundleaf at 8:30 and Eidsness at 8:40. Stephenson takes the tee at 9:30 a.m. All six golfers will start on hole one for the second round.
“Maybe we get a little bit cooler weather, maybe a little less wind, and maybe that will be our advantage,” Sime said. “But, we’ve got to stay away from penalty strokes, we have to play away from the trouble. If we can do that successfully, we can maybe try and climb back in and try to break into that top five or six.”
