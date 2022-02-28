SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota freshmen Tatum Villotta and Clara Edwards have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for their performances at the FIU Invitational this past weekend in Miami, Florida.
Villotta had six hits in Miami including two doubles and an inside-the-park grand slam. The slam came during a three-hit performance and a 13-3 win against FIU Friday. Villotta also had two hits and came around to score in a 4-0 win against Drexel Saturday. She scored a run and drove in another in a 3-1 win against Stony Brook Sunday. Villotta leads the Coyotes with a .360 batting average on the season.
Edwards is the Pitcher of the Week for the second time in three weeks. She allowed one earned run and just 11 hits in 21 innings and three complete-game performances in Florida. She struck out a season-high eight in the win against FIU. She tossed a two-hitter – both singles – in the win against Drexel. She allowed four hits in the win against Stony Brook. Edwards struck out 16 in all and opponents hit .143 against her. She leads the Summit with seven wins this season.
At 12-3, South Dakota has equaled the best start in program history. It’s a record not duplicated since 1999.
