TYNDALL — Bon Homme-Avon went 2-0 in a wrestling triangular on Thursday in Tyndall.
Bon Homme-Avon edged Elk Point-Jefferson 42-24. For BH-A, Jackson Kaul (113), Calvin Caba (120), Luke Guthmiller (138) and Jackson Caba (145) each had pins. Ben Swatek (160) and Grayson Jacobs (220) had pins for EPJ.
The home team downed Marion-Freeman 70-9. For BH-A, Kaul (113), Calvin Caba (120), Brock Kotalik (126), Guthmiller (138), Brady Bierema (152) and Cody Sassaman (220) each had a pin. Riley Tschetter (160) scored a pin for Marion-Freeman.
Results of the EPJ vs. Marion-Freeman match were not available at presstime.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley swept three Nebraska programs in a wrestling quadrangular on Thursday.
In a 57-6 victory over Creighton, Cooper Bernard (182) won by pin for the Panthers.
In a 66-6 victory over Ponca, Bennett Lukken (138) and Eston Monical (152) won by pin for Dakota Valley.
In a 37-34 victory over Quad County Northeast, Bennett Lukken (138) and Jackson Boonstra (145) won by pin for Dakota Valley, with Braedy Sievers (106) winning by major decision. Ajay Gubbels (182) and Gavin Wortman (152) won by pin for QCN, with Gage Jensen (160) scoring a major decision.
Quad County Northeast beat Creighton 60-6, with Carter Olson (138) and Gubbels (182) scoring pins.
Creighton beat Ponca 18-6, with Joseph Barnell (126) and Jacob Hanvey (138) winning by pin for Creighton.
SIOUX FALLS — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson dropped a pair of close matches in a wrestling triangular hosted by O’Gorman on Thursday.
O’Gorman edged B-AH 45-34. For O’Gorman, Holden Hight (138), Sterne Pankratz (145) and Aidan Kenable (170) won by pin. Owen Serck (106), Kanin Klentz (120), Tate Lyle (126), Aaron Larson (220) and Alex Jensen (285) won by pin for the Rams.
Washington topped B-AH 40-34. For the Warriors, Riley Williams (120) and Zander Eidem (160) won by pin. Jensen (285) won by pin for B-AH, with Caden Schurch (138) winning by technical fall.
O’Gorman beat Washington 54-19 in the other match.
