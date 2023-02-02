TYNDALL — Bon Homme-Avon went 2-0 in a wrestling triangular on Thursday in Tyndall.

Bon Homme-Avon edged Elk Point-Jefferson 42-24. For BH-A, Jackson Kaul (113), Calvin Caba (120), Luke Guthmiller (138) and Jackson Caba (145) each had pins. Ben Swatek (160) and Grayson Jacobs (220) had pins for EPJ.

