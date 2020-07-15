BRANDON — Brandon Valley powered past Yankton 12-1 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday in Brandon.
Connor Knecht and Jaxon Haase each had three hits to lead Brandon Valley. Thomas Scholten tripled and Tyler Schelske drove in three runs in the victory.
Tristan Redman had two hits for Yankton. Joe Gokie also had a hit.
Trey Sejnoha struck out 10 batters in the five-inning contest for the win. Kaden Luellman took the loss, striking out five in his three innings of work.
Brandon Valley, 17-10, hosts Brookings on Monday. Yankton, 5-14, hosts Brookings on Friday.
Dakota Valley 2-7, Black Sox 0-6
Dakota Valley earned a pair of close victories over the Yankton Black Sox in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Dakota Valley blanked Yankton 2-0.
Tyler Schulte had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies doubled. Randy Rosenquist, Ethan Anema and Anthony Marquez each had a hit in the effort.
Mac Ryken doubled for Yankton. Drew Ryken and Cody Oswald each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Anema picked up the win, striking out four in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Jake Pruchniak got the final eight outs, striking out three, for the save. Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss.
Dakota Valley scored five runs in the first and held on for a 7-6 victory in the nightcap.
Shane Beavers, Avery Bradshaw, Pruchniak and Jackson Strawn each had a hit for Dakota Valley.
Mac Ryken went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. John Rye doubled and singled. Cooper Grotenhuis and Keagan Holmstrom each had a hit.
Brayden Major picked up the win. Bruns struck out three in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Oswald took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work.
The Black Sox, 9-10, travel to O’Neill, Nebraska on Friday.
Area Legion
Dakota Valley 15, Wakefield 2
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Dakota Valley scored 14 runs in the final two innings to claim a 15-2 victory over Wakefield, Nebraska, in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Ethan Redmond had three hits, and Keaton Hensley doubled and singled to lead Dakota Valley. Samuel Otten and Brenden Klasi each had two hits. Chayce Montagne doubled, and Paul Bruns, Jr., Hunter Beving, Drew Addison and Jordan Smith each had a hit in the victory.
Justin Erb and Nate Oswald each had a hit for Wakefield.
Bruns picked up the win, striking out nine in the complete game effort. Jakobe Mahor took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 11-3, travels to Dell Rapids on Sunday for a triangular. The Panthers will take on Pipestone, Minnesota, and Dell Rapids.
McCook-Miner 6, Parkston 2
SALEM — McCook-Miner’s Colton Spader struck out six in a complete game effort in a 6-2 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Spader doubled and singled, and Isaac Feldhaus and Peyton Cleveland each had two hits for McCook-Miner. Riley Genzlinger, Tyce Ortman, Tanner Jacobsen, Jacob Wagner and Bobby Koepsell each had a hit in the win.
Kade Bialas, Caden Lenz and Josh Polreis each had a hit for Parkston.
Bialas took the loss.
McCook-Miner, 4-9, travels to Volga on Friday. Parkston, 7-6, hosts Redfield and Winner-Colome in a triangular on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.