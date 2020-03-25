On Wednesday, Nebraska School Activities Association joined the South Dakota High School Activities Association in suspending all practices and competitions until May.
In a release, the NSAA announced the suspension through May 1, with it being extended “should the conditions warrant.” The NSAA also encouraged member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations.
The SDHSAA cancelled practices and events through May 3, announced on Tuesday.
Also announced Wednesday, the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, scheduled for May 1-2 in Sioux Falls, were cancelled for 2020.
“We share in the disappointment and heartbreak of our student-athletes that will be unable to compete in 2020,” said Bill O’Connor, president of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays Board of Directors, in a statement. “However, the health and well-being of our participants, volunteers and spectators remains our top priority during these unprecedented times.”
