EUGENE, Ore.—Freshman Danii Anglin earned second-team All-America status in the women’s high jump Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Championships held at Hayward Field.
Anglin cleared 5-10 ¾ (1.80m) to place 14th in the field and pick up second-team honors. She qualified for her first NCAA Championships following a personal-best day at the NCAA West Preliminaries. She cleared 5-11 ¼ (1.81m) without any misses in Arkansas to advance to Eugene. She entered the field ranked 22nd of the 24 qualifiers.
South Dakota wrapped up its 2022 season with three second-team All-America honorees at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.